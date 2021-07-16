Outdoor events in Sonoma County, July 18-27, 2021

July 22

Online: Every Thursday Sonoma County Regional Parks hosts a short informational presentation, and this week’s is all about sea urchins. Every event is streamed live on the parks’ Facebook page. Every session will include an interactive Q&A. View the event from 2:30 - 2:45 p.m. here: bit.ly/3hD4wDv

July 24

Sonoma: Experience history and nature during an evening hike in Sonoma State Historic Park. Led by Park Interpretive Specialist “Ranger” Dave, this slow-paced hike along the lower Montini Preserve trail is a little over a mile in length with minor elevation changes. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. The event is free for all ages. The hike will be from 7 - 8 p.m. and will begin at the Vallejo House at Fourth and West Spain streets in Sonoma. For more information, go to sonomaparks.org/events

Forestville: Help keep Mom’s Beach clean. This Saturday you can join the community effort in removing litter around the Russian River to prevent trash from making its way to the ocean. All necessary equipment will be provided. The event is from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are asked to carpool as parking is limited. The event will be at the Forestville river access, 10584 River Drive. Those wishing to volunteer can register here: bit.ly/3idvi4u

Sebastopol: Interested in learning disc golf? This beginning course, hosted at Ragle Ranch Regional Park, will introduce you along with other beginners like yourself to the sport of disc golf. Participants will be provided with discs, baskets during the event and a video beforehand to familiarize yourself with the basic rules and techniques of the game. The class is from 9 - 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 and do not include parking which is $7, or free for Regional Parks members. To register and for more information visit, bit.ly/3xIH6SV