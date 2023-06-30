Outdoor events in Sonoma County July 2-11

July 8

Sebastopol: Join Sonoma County Regional Parks staff for an outdoor adventure through Ragle Ranch Regional Park in Sebastopol. The 5-mile hike is categorized as moderate to strenuous and will traverse the 157-acre park’s redwood and grassland ecosystems and forests. Hikers will meet at 9 a.m. at the gazebo and will return at 2 p.m. Water and snacks are not provided, and hikers are encouraged to bring their own. The hike is free but requires prior registration. Parking costs $7, or is free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks Membership. Register at secure.sonomacountyparks.org/registration/bill-and-dave-hike-SU2.

July 11

Santa Rosa: Join fellow seniors on a restful walk around Spring Lake Regional Park. The leisurely hike is a 2-mile excursion on a paved, shaded trail through the nature surrounding the park’s lake. All levels are welcome, and accommodations for hikers with disabilities can be made with prior request. Hikers will meet at 10 a.m. at the Newanga Avenue entrance at the boat launch. Drop-ins are welcome and no prior registration is required. Parking costs $7 or is free with the Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. The Senior Saunter program occurs at a different Sonoma County park on the first Tuesday of every month. For more information, contact Cricket Swannucci at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org.

Ongoing

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is open for camping year-round, with same-day reservations available in case you’re wanting to have an impromptu stay-cation. You can bring your own tent or RV or rent a “glamping” site or a tent. The park also offers rentals of various camping supplies and plenty of amenities, such as a shower facility, clean restrooms, tables and fire rings. Find more information or make a reservation at sugarloafpark.org/activities/camping. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.

Santa Rosa: The Water Park at the Spring Lake Lagoon is now open for the summer season. Kayak and paddleboard rentals also are open for the season and are available from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Children 6 and older, and adults, can join the adventurous fun of the inflatable floating Water Park, as well as an obstacle course, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For a more relaxing way to have fun in the sun, the Spring Lake swimming lagoon is also open for the summer, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Make reservations or find more information at bit.ly/41RRW7r. 393 Violetti Road.