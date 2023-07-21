Outdoor events in Sonoma County, July 23-Aug. 1

July 26

Petaluma: Join fellow bird-lovers for a Winging-It-Wednesday event and leisurely walk to see and hear the birds of Helen Putnam Regional Park. The free Winging-It-Wednesday walks are designed for older adults, but all are welcome. No prior registration is required. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks pass. Participants will meet at 8:30 a.m. and embark from the Chileno Valle Road and will return at 10:30 a.m. For more information, email Michelle Karle at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org.

Sonoma: Want to give back to your community in a supportive outdoor environment? Celebrate Sonoma County’s Zero Waste Week with a creek cleanup at Nathanson Creek Preserve in Sonoma. Help reduce waste in the landscape with Sonoma Ecology Center. Volunteers should arrive at 9 a.m. at the corner of Second Street East and East Macarthur Street in Sonoma. The event will conclude at noon. Coffee and pastries will be provided in exchange for participants’ hard work. Prior registration is requested; register at sonomaecologycenter.org/event/zero-waste-week-nathanson-creek-clean-up.

July 28

Santa Rosa: Looking for a new hiking partner? Your dog may be the best candidate. Bring your furry friend to Spring Lake for an interactive training that will help your pet get accustomed to outdoor trail hiking. The hike will be 2 to 3 miles long, and dogs of all ages are welcome. The event is free, but parking costs $7 or is free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks pass. Hikers and their pups will meet at the Violetti Entrance at 5 p.m. Hikers are advised to bring their own water and snacks. Contact Alexis Puerto Holmes at alexis.puertoholmes@sonoma-county-org for more information.

July 31

Kenwood: Join fellow hikers for a full-moon hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Two sunset hikes are available to register for: the Vista Trail route and the Bald Mountain route. Hikers can only register for one as they occur simultaneously. The Vista Trail Hike is categorized as moderate-to-strenuous and is 4 miles long. It is not recommended for children under 8. Hikers will depart from the White Barn at 7:15 p.m. Both hikes include scenery and viewpoints overlooking the Sonoma Valley, where hikers will experience views of the sunset and the moon’s rising over the Mayacamas Mountains. Tickets cost $10 for general admission and cost $5 for students, youth aged 12-17 and Sugarloaf members. Children under the age of 12 get in for free. All youth under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. It is recommended that hikers arrive at the White Barn at least 15 minutes ahead of the hike — by 7 p.m. for the Vista Trail hike and by 5:45 p.m. for the Bald Mountain Hike. Find more information and purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/3zt58cu7.