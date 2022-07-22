Outdoor events in Sonoma County July 24 - Aug. 2, 2022

July 24

Santa Rosa: Kids can learn how science is helping our community in the fight against climate change. Through games, crafts and experiments at Spring Lake Regional Park’s Environmental Discovery Center, they’ll learn how cities and communities are working on climate change solutions. Tickets: $10 for Sonoma County residents and $12 for attendees from outside Sonoma County. Registration is required for each session. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel this event. For more information, email Michala Roan at Michala.Roan@Sonoma-County.org. Two sessions available: 11 a.m. to noon or 1-2 p.m. 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3PjyCdU.

July 27

Healdsburg: Enjoy a leisurely bird-watching walk with others. Bring your binoculars or borrow a pair from organizers. No registration required. For more information, email Katja Svendsen at Katja.Svendsen@sonoma-county.org. 8:30 to 10 a.m. Riverfront Regional Park, 7821 Eastside Road. Meet at the parking lot. More information at bit.ly/3co3Did.

July 30

Sebastopol: Here’s an event for LGBTQ+ people and allies to come together and explore the natural world. Participants will find moments to reflect and have the chance to express revelation, feelings and connection to the land, self and each other as a community. Registration required. Noon to 2 p.m. For more information, email Mich Swannucci at Michele.Swannucci@sonoma-county.org. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. Meet at the Peace Garden. Register at bit.ly/3yOWFu5.

Santa Rosa: Help remove trash and debris to prevent it from reaching the Laguna de Santa Rosa, the Russian River and the Pacific in this group cleanup. The event will take place along Colgan Creek Trail, a 1.2-mile paved trail running along the creek between Bellevue Avenue and Todd Road in southwest Santa Rosa. Tools, water, gloves and snacks provided by Sonoma County Regional Parks. Registration required. Free event. For more information, email John Ryan at John.Ryan@sonoma-county.org. Colgan Creek Trail, 668 Bellevue Ave. Register at bit.ly/3Pg4SOU.

Santa Rosa: The floating water park at the Spring Lake Lagoon has reopened and will stay open through Labor Day. The inflatable floating playground features slides, climbing walls, bridges, balance beams, jumps, an in-water sports court and other fun activities. The water park is for kids age 6 and older who are at least 42 inches tall and know how to swim. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. Tickets: $10 per session (use of a life vest included). Two daily sessions are available: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3INMk67.

Santa Rosa: Want to explore Spring Lake by water? Kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available to rent for $12 an hour between 10:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. every day. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. The beach is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with lifeguards on duty. Spring Lake Regional Park. 393 Violetti Road. Rent a kayak or paddleboard at bit.ly/3PjZ4Ef.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.