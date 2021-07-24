Outdoor events in Sonoma County, July 25-Aug. 3, 2021

July 29

Santa Rosa: See nature even in the city. This urban hike starts and ends at Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave., and hikers will look for crows while learning about the important role they play in our local ecosystem. The walk is short and accessible. Free, but registration is required. 4 - 6 p.m. To register, go to bit.ly/3xY8eh0. For questions, email Alexis Puerto-Holmes Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org.

Online: Every Thursday Sonoma County Regional Parks hosts a short informational presentation, and this week’s is about discovering what owls eat through a look at the pellets they leave behind. Every event is streamed live on the parks’ Facebook page. Every session will include an interactive Q&A. View the event from 2:30 - 2:45 p.m. here: bit.ly/3hD4wDv

July 31

Kenwood: This 1.4-mile hike will take you along the Sonoma Creek with a guide well-versed on the plants and animals of the creek’s ecosystem. 10-11:30 a.m. Free, but parking charges apply. RSVP not required. The hike starts outside the Sugarloaf Ridge State Park Visitor Center. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. For more information, visit sugarloafpark.org/events.

Aug. 1

Sonoma County: REI Co-op’s Dirt, Sweat and Beers event kicks off at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park in Windsor and Spring Lake Regional Park in Santa Rosa and continues to Sept. 29. The 60-day event combines 5K and 10K races and do-it-yourself trail cleanups. For the races, participants follow a course but run when they choose. Their results are then virtually compared with those of other runners. Times are validated. Runners are encouraged to complete the DIY cleanup before, during or after running the course. You must be at least 21 to enter. Registration is $25 - $50. For more information, go to bit.ly/36QzCRU or reidirtsweatandbeers.splashthat.com