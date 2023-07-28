Outdoor events in Sonoma County, July 30-Aug. 8

Aug. 4

Online: Join a book discussion with the Wild Words Book Club to talk about “The Breath Of A Whale,” about the elusive whales of the Pacific Ocean. Author Leigh Calvez’s semi-autobiographical account of her research takes readers from a catamaran crew studying blue whales off the coast of California to the orcas living in the waters of Washington State. 3 - 4 p.m. Free, but registration is required, at tinyurl.com/4cte8j76. The Wild Words Book Club explores nature through literature and meets online once a month to discuss a chosen book. Email Ellie Muelrath at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information.

Aug. 5

Bodega: Learn about the history of western Sonoma County by exploring the interior of the Watson School, built in 1856. The one-room schoolhouse, normally closed to the public, will be open for visitors 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is limited. For more information, email Ellie Muelrath at Elspeth.Muelrath@sonoma-county.org. Running Fence - Watson School Historic Park, 14550 Bodega Highway.

Aug. 6

Glen Ellen: Hear the story of Jack London’s South Pacific and Hawaii adventures with wife Charmian London during a talk at the House of Happy Walls Museum at Jack London State Historic Park. Lecturer and Jack London historian John Freedman will give a talk on the couple’s trips to the region and how their adventures provided a creative canvas for a large part of the novelist’s literary output. Freedman has been a featured speaker for National Geographic, Smithsonian, the World Affairs Council and others. 2 - 3:30 p.m., second floor of the museum (stairway access only). $15 per person, plus $10 parking per vehicle. Refreshments will be served at intermission. For more information or to buy tickets, go to jacklondonpark.com/events/jl-south-seas.

Aug. 8

Glen Ellen: Older adults are invited to join a “Senior Saunter,” a leisurely hike at Sonoma Valley Regional Park, from 10 a.m. to noon. The 2-mile hike along easily accessible trails is for all ability levels. Registration is not required — just show up! Free, but parking is $7 (or free for those with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership). For more details, email Alexis Puerto Holmes at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. Sonoma Valley Regional Park is located at 13630 Highway 12.

Ongoing

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is open for camping year-round, with same-day reservations available in case you’re wanting to have an impromptu stay-cation. You can bring your own tent or RV or rent a “glamping” site or a tent. The park also offers rentals of various camping supplies and plenty of amenities, such as a shower facility, clean restrooms, tables and fire rings. Find more information or make a reservation at sugarloafpark.org/activities/camping. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.

Santa Rosa: The Water Park at the Spring Lake Lagoon is open for the summer season. Kayak and paddleboard rentals also are open for the season and are available from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Children 6 and older, and adults, can join the adventurous fun of the inflatable floating Water Park, as well as an obstacle course, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For a more relaxing way to enjoy the sun, the Spring Lake swimming lagoon is open for the summer from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Make reservations or find more information at bit.ly/41RRW7r. 393 Violetti Road.