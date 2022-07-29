Outdoor events in Sonoma County July 31-Aug. 9, 2022

Aug. 5

Online: Cozy up at home for this online book club to discuss books focused on nature and the outdoors.

Participants in the Aug. 5 book club meeting will talk about “Out of the Woods: Seeing Nature in the Everyday,” by author Julia Corbett. The book takes readers on a journey to examine their relationship with nature in their everyday lives.

The virtual book club meets once a month. 3 to 4 p.m. Free, but registration is required. Email Ellie Muelrath at Elspeth.Muelrath@sonoma-county.org or go to bit.ly/3oMveg5 for more information.

Aug. 6

Kenwood: Learn about the people behind the Senderos Naturales program, Sonoma Ecology Center’s nature-based program in Spanish. The event is a part of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park’s Perspectives series, a storytelling series that brings new voices and people to the park to discuss nature-based topics. 7 to 8 p.m. Tickets: $20, plus parking fees. Attendees are encouraged to arrive before 7 p.m. for a self-guided nature walk or picnic before the event. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the amphitheater. Get tickets at bit.ly/3BiLUTE.

Kenwood: Join others for a refreshing 1.4-mile nature hike along Sonoma Creek. During the hike, you’ll learn about the plants, animals and aquatic life of this 33-mile long stream. The hike starts outside the Visitor Center. Free event, but parking fee required. Registration is not required. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get more information at bit.ly/3zuIBHP.

Aug. 9

Windsor: Want to spend quality time with your pup in the parks? With guidance from a certified dog trainer, learn how to encourage your dog to walk politely on trails. Bring water and snacks. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Free event, but parking fees apply. No registration required. 5 to 7 p.m. For more information, email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org or go to bit.ly/3yXB2Ys. Foothill Regional Park, 1351 Arata Lane. Meet at the parking lot.

Santa Rosa: The floating water park at the Spring Lake Lagoon has reopened and will stay open through Labor Day. The inflatable floating playground features slides, climbing walls, bridges, balance beams, jumps, an in-water sports court and other fun activities. The water park is for kids age 6 and older who are at least 42 inches tall and know how to swim. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. Tickets: $10 per session (use of a life vest included). Two daily sessions are available: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3PSapLv.

Santa Rosa: Want to explore Spring Lake by water? Kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available to rent for $12 an hour between 10:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. every day. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. The beach is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with lifeguards on duty. Spring Lake Regional Park. 393 Violetti Road. Rent a kayak or paddleboard at bit.ly/3cDAvnf.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.