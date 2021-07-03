Outdoor events in Sonoma County, July 4-13, 2021

July 5

Kenwood: Looking for something to do with the family? Visit Sugarloaf Ridge State Park for a peaceful family hike through the woods. During this 2-mile hike with 400 feet in elevation gain, you will learn about the plants, animals and history of Sugarloaf. The hike is from 10 - 11 a.m. and begins outside the visitor center. The event is free to attend; however, visitors will need to pay for a $10 parking pass per car ($8 for seniors and students) if they do not hold an annual pass for the park. For more information visit bit.ly/3hoaE17. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is located at 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.

July 10

Petaluma: Bike Petaluma hosts a community bike ride in and around Petaluma every second Saturday of the month. This event is open to riders of all ages and abilities. No rider is left behind. Led by experienced riders, participants will be able to explore the sights of Petaluma. The trip is about 2 and a half hours long and typically includes regular breaks and even a stop at a park for the kids to run around. Each excursion will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Aqus Cafe located at 189 H St. For more information, go to bit.ly/3hufR7B

July 10

Sonoma County: ParkRx is bringing back their 8-week Beginner Hike for Fitness program. This series takes its participants along the scenic trails of Sonoma County. Learn about proper shoes, hydration, hiking equipment and proper pacing. Every Saturday, the group will meet for a hike where the challenge level increases each week, eventually culminating in a 4.7-mile trek with a 1,000-foot elevation gain up the Vista trail along the Sonoma Coast State Park. Space is limited to a group of 30 and participants are asked to follow county health guidelines. Tickets are $80 (includes parking fee) or free for hikers with a 2021 ParkRx from a Sonoma County health provider. To sign up, visit bit.ly/3juiMQs

Ongoing

Glen Ellen: Jack London State Historic Park is looking for volunteers to work at the park doing everything from staffing the entrance station to patrolling trails on horseback to playing the piano in the museum. Other roles that need to be filled: bookshop/visitor center staff, museum docents, tour leaders, hike leaders, golf cart drivers, trail maintenance workers and assistants for special events. Training is scheduled for Aug. 6 and 13 for most roles and Aug. 21 for trail patrol and hike leaders. No experience is required; time commitment is four hours per month and volunteers get a park pass in return. For information and to sign up, email Susan St. Marie at sstmarie@jacklondonpark.com.