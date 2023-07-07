July 15

Windsor: Join yoga lovers at Foothill Regional Park for an outdoor yoga session. The class will focus on strength building, asana poses and breath work. Attendees will meet in the parking lot at 9 a.m. for the one-hour session. The session costs $10 for Sonoma County residents and $12 for non-residents. Equipment is not provided, and attendees must bring their own yoga mat, water and any other necessary yoga supplies. To attend, register and purchase a ticket at secure.sonomacounty parks.org/registration/asanas-outside-yoga-SU2.

Kenwood: Looking to test your astronomy knowledge? Attend one of Robert Ferguson Observatory’s Public Star Parties at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Once a month, the observatory allows public viewing of the night sky using the park’s three telescopes. Tickets are required and are nonrefundable. For members, tickets are free. A membership can be purchased at rfo.org/indez.php/membership. Non-members pay $15 plus a $1.80 fee for adults; $10 plus a $1.54 fee for students and seniors; and $5 plus a $0.72 fee for youth 5 to 12 years old. Children under 5 years old get in free. Parking is $10, or $8 for students and seniors. The event begins at 9 p.m., and the park recommends that visitors arrive no later than three hours after the start time. Small flashlights are recommended. Purchase tickets and a parking pass at simpletix.com/e/public-star-parties-2023-tickets-118952.

July 16

Kenwood: Join soundscape ecologist Jack Hines in a walk exploring the natural sounds of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Attendees will begin the 1.5-hour adventure at the White Barn picnicking site located near the upper parking lot at 7:30 a.m. There will be stops along the way to enjoy the sounds of nature through Hines’ technology that amplifies sounds for guests. General tickets are $10 with a $1.54 fee, or $5 with a $0.74 fee for students, Sugarloaf members and youth ages 12 to 17. Children between 7 and 12 get in for free; not recommended for children under 7. Purchase tickets at sugarloafpark.org/event/sound-walk/?instance_id=24555.