Outdoor events in Sonoma County, June 18-27

June 20

Santa Rosa: Teach your dog loose-leash walking and socialization with a training session led in Spanish and English at Andy’s Unity Park. A certified dog trainer will teach participants and their pups loose-leash walking and attention-getting techniques and proper socialization strategies. For more information, email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org or go to secure.sonomacountyparks.org/registration/bilingual-dog-training. No registration required. Free. 5 - 6:30 p.m. Meet in the dog park, Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave.

June 21

Santa Rosa: Pepperwood Preserve will host an opening reception for new artwork by artist in residence Richard McDaniel, a painter of the Russian River and other natural landscapes in Sonoma County. Starting on Earth Day in 2021, McDaniel began a series of paintings and drawings at Pepperwood, visiting the preserve throughout changing seasons to capture the landscape with oil and pastels. 4 - 6 p.m. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. RSVPs requested and appreciated by emailing Sloane Shinn at sshinn@pepperwoodpreserve.org. More information at tinyurl.com/2fvnzmmu.

June 25

Kenwood: Join others at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park for a nature journaling session. You can take a short hike or even stay in one place to see, hear, smell and touch the natural world around you and record your experience with words and drawings. Organizers of the session will talk about what nature journaling is and lead some easy exercises to get you started. Some materials provided. The event is accessible for people with limited mobility, too. Meet at the group camp and bring any art supplies you like, plus water, sun protection and snacks if you like. The group camp is a large area outside the Robert Ferguson Observatory. 2 - 5 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. $10 for general admission; $5 for Sugarloaf volunteers, Sugarloaf members and kids 12 to 17; free for kids under 12. Parking is an extra fee. Registration required. Get tickets at tinyurl.com/yc842azr.

Ongoing

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is open for camping year-round, with same-day reservations available in case you’re wanting to have an impromptu stay-cation. You can bring your own tent or RV or rent a “glamping” site or a tent. The park also offers rentals of various camping supplies and plenty of amenities, such as a shower facility, clean restrooms, tables and fire rings. Find more information or make a reservation at sugarloafpark.org/activities/camping. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.

Santa Rosa: The Water Park at the Spring Lake Lagoon is now open for the summer season. Kayak and paddleboard rentals also are open for the season and are available from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Children 6 and older, and adults, can join the adventurous fun of the inflatable floating Water Park, as well as an obstacle course, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For a more relaxing way to have fun in the sun, the Spring Lake swimming lagoon is also open for the summer, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Make reservations or find more information at bit.ly/41RRW7r. 393 Violetti Road.