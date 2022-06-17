Outdoor events in Sonoma County June 19-28, 2022

June 25

Kenwood: Look up at the mysterious starry sky through telescopes and learn about astronomy with docents at Ferguson Observatory. Three main telescopes will be open for viewing, with additional telescopes set up in front of the building. Must have a ticket to attend, as well as proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative rapid test taken within the last 48 hours. Tickets: $10 per adult, $5 for students and seniors 62 and over; children under 12 are free (but tickets are required for kids, too). 9-11:30 p.m., Robert Ferguson Observatory, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3HkOaLl.

Kenwood: Bask in the peace of the forest with a therapy known as shinrin-yoku, a Japanese practice meant to calm and restore you through a quality of presence and heightened sensory awareness. These forest bathing walks are led by certified Association of Nature and Forest Therapy practitioners. Tickets: $20. Free with a 2022 ParkRx from a Sonoma County medical provider. Morning session from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; afternoon session from 2-5 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3tyr9il.

June 26

Glen Ellen: Walking meditation, an everyday activity of walking combined with an awareness of our breath, movement and surroundings, has been practiced for centuries in many parts of the world as a healing tool. Explore this activity on a relaxed loop around Jack’s Beauty Ranch at Jack London State Historic Park. Then, if you want, take the practice deeper with a moderate 4-mile hike on the park’s trails. Guide Jeff Falconer will begin the walk with a brief explanation of walking meditation, followed by a short standing meditation to ground and center attendees before starting. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water. Heavy rain will cancel. Much of the walk is on uneven ground. Tickets: $10, plus parking fee. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Meet in the ranch parking lot (turn right after the entry kiosk). Get tickets at bit.ly/3QeGiPz.

Kenwood: Join author and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park docent Dana Glei in a 2-mile hike highlighting key species of trees and shrubs associated with oak woodlands, chaparral and riparian plant landscapes. Attendees will start off along sunny Meadow Trail and return along the shadier Hillside Trail, with an elevation change of 250 feet. Bring water, sun protection and, if you’d like, a snack and a plant identification guide. If you use the app iNaturalist or want to learn how to use it, make sure it’s installed on your phone before you arrive for the hike. 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets: $10 general admission, $5 for students or youth 12-17 years old; free for kids under 12. Parking fees apply. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the White Barn. Get tickets at bit.ly/3MRyoIO.

Through Sept. 5

Santa Rosa: The floating water park at the Spring Lake Lagoon has reopened and will stay open through Labor Day. The inflatable floating playground features slides, climbing walls, bridges, balance beams, jumps, an in-water sports court and other fun activities. The water park is for kids age 6 and older who are at least 42 inches tall and know how to swim. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. Tickets: $10 per session (use of a life vest included). Two daily sessions are available: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3mHpClZ.

Santa Rosa: Want to explore Spring Lake by water? Kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available to rent for $12 an hour between 10:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. every day. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. The beach is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with lifeguards on duty. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Rent a kayak or paddleboard at bit.ly/3xsFhdQ.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.