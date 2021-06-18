Outdoor events in Sonoma County, June 20-29, 2021

Thursday, June 24

Kenwood: Take in the one-of-a-kind beauty of a full moon at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park with fellow lovers of nature. Don’t forget your flashlight for this night hike. 6:30-9 p.m. for the Bald Mountain route hike and 7:30-9 p.m. for the Vista trail route. $10 for adults, $5 for minors. For more information and to register, visit sugarloafpark.org, then click on activities, then calendar.

Online: Want to know more about rattlesnakes? Learn about the venemous reptiles in Sonoma County Regional Parks’ weekly 15-minute online conversation about local parks, nature and local history. 2:30-2:45 p.m. To view, visit Sonoma County Regional Parks’ Facebook page at facebook.com/sonomacountyregionalparks

Saturday, June 26

Healdsburg: Sonoma County Regional Parks hosts its free Vamos a Nadar event in Spanish and English to teach kids and adults about water safety. Demonstrations, use of a life jacket and an educational water safety talk from parks’ lifeguards. Participants will receive a coupon for $15 swimming lessons at Santa Rosa city pools. Attendance at each session is limited and registration is required. 9:30-10:30 a.m. in Spanish and 11 a.m. to noon in English. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/3cNndSc. 13839 Old Redwood Highway.

Kenwood: A forest therapy practitioner will lead a three-hour walk for participants to experience the well-being benefits of forest bathing. This “walking practice” is a centering and calming restorative exercise that promotes balance and restored vitality through focused sensory awareness. $20 or free with a 2021 ParkRx from a Sonoma County medical provider. Walks at 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Buy tickets at bit.ly/2SG631Z. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is at 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.

Petaluma: Sonoma County Regional Parks is hosting sessions for beginners who want to learn how to play disc golf. After registering, participants will get a link to a video so they can familiarize themselves with the rules of the game and basic throwing and grip techniques. In the class, discs and baskets for practice will be provided, then participants can take their new skills to the disc golf courses at Crane Creek or Taylor Mountain regional parks. 9-11 a.m. at Tolay Lake Regional Park. $10, plus $7 parking or free parking for parks members. Registration is required. Register at bit.ly/35ra2T5. For more information, email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org. Tolay Lake Regional Park is located at 5869 Cannon Lane.