Outdoor events in Sonoma County, June 25-July 4

June 25

Kenwood: Join others at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park for a nature journaling session. You can take a short hike or even stay in one place to see, hear, smell and touch the natural world around you and record your experience with words and drawings. Organizers of the session will talk about nature journaling and lead some easy exercises to get you started. Some materials provided. The event is accessible for people with limited mobility, too. Meet at the group camp and bring any art supplies or snacks you like, plus water and sun protection. The group camp is a large area outside the Robert Ferguson Observatory. 2-5 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. $10 for general admission; $5 for Sugarloaf volunteers, Sugarloaf members and kids 12 to 17; free for kids under 12. Parking is an extra fee. Registration required. Get tickets at tinyurl.com/yc842azr.

June 28

Healdsburg: Go for a leisurely morning walk to see birds in the wild. Sonoma County Regional Parks’ Winging It Wednesdays bird-watching walks take place on the last Wednesday of each month (unless there is heavy rain). Designed especially for older adults. Participants should dress in layers and bring a hat, sunscreen, water and snacks. Bring binoculars or borrow a pair from parks staff. This walk will take place at Riverfront Regional Park, with the chance to spot raptors and large wading birds in the lakes. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Parking is $7, or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Email Michelle Karle at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. No registration required. 7821 Eastside Road; meet in the parking lot.

July 1

Bodega: Learn about the history of western Sonoma County by exploring the interior of the Watson School, built in 1856. The one-room schoolhouse, normally closed to the public, will be open for visitors 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is limited. For more information, email Ellie Muelrath at Elspeth.Muelrath@sonoma-county.org. Running Fence — Watson School Historic Park, 14550 Bodega Highway. Meet at parking lot. Register at bit.ly/3PcuX0B.

Ongoing

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is open for camping year-round, with same-day reservations available in case you’re wanting to have an impromptu stay-cation. You can bring your own tent or RV or rent a “glamping” site or a tent. The park also offers rentals of various camping supplies and plenty of amenities, such as a shower facility, clean restrooms, tables and fire rings. Find more information or make a reservation at sugarloafpark.org/activities/camping. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.

Santa Rosa: The Water Park at the Spring Lake Lagoon is now open for the summer season. Kayak and paddleboard rentals also are open for the season and are available from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Children 6 and older, and adults, can join the adventurous fun of the inflatable floating Water Park, as well as an obstacle course, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For a more relaxing way to have fun in the sun, the Spring Lake swimming lagoon is also open for the summer, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Make reservations or find more information at bit.ly/41RRW7r. 393 Violetti Road.