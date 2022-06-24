Outdoor events in Sonoma County, June 26-July 5, 2022

June 26

Santa Rosa: Kids can learn about local ecosystems and efforts to protect them from climate change with games and crafts at Spring Lake Regional Park. The event will be canceled if there are heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Tickets: $10 for Sonoma County residents, $12 for out-of-county attendees. Registration required for each session. Activities are ideal for kids ages 7-10. Adults can head out into Spring Lake park to enjoy kid-free time in nature. Sessions offered: 11 a.m. to noon or 1-2 p.m. For more information, contact Michala Roan at Michala.Roan@Sonoma-County.org. Environmental Discovery Center, Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3Od5pki.

Kenwood: Join author and Sugarloaf Ridge State Park docent Dana Glei in a 2-mile hike highlighting key species of trees and shrubs associated with oak woodlands, chaparral and riparian plant communities. Attendees will start off along sunny Meadow Trail (85% sun exposure) and return along the shadier Hillside Trail. Bring water, sun protection and, if you’d like, a snack and a plant identification guide. If you use the iNaturalist app or would like to learn how to use it, make sure it’s already installed on your smartphone before you arrive for the hike. Tickets: $10 general admission, $5 students or youth 12-17 years old, free for youth under 12. Parking fees apply. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the White Barn. Get tickets at bit.ly/3OsJEwv.

July 2

Petaluma: Explore nature and cultural themes on a 2-mile walk offered in Spanish and aimed at Spanish-speaking families. Share stories, meet new people and gain an appreciation for the unique features of the park. Bring your lunch for a group picnic together. No registration required. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. Free event. Parking is $7 or free with a Regional Parks membership. For more information, contact Zaira Sierra at Zaira.Sierra@sonoma-county.org. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Helen Putnam Regional Park. Meet at the southwest entrance. More information at bit.ly/3OwK59a.

July 5

Healdsburg: Become an exceptional steward of water-focused parks and learn about the wildlife that call these places home. On a leisurely walk, attendees will learn about human impacts on these ecosystems and how to protect them. By the end of the event, attendees will have earned a Leave No Trace Awareness certificate. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. Tickets: $25 for Sonoma County residents, $27 for people from outside Sonoma County. Parking is $7 or free with a Regional Parks membership. 5-7 p.m. Riverfront Regional Park. Meet at parking lot. Get tickets at bit.ly/3bmZAlS.

Santa Rosa: The floating water park at the Spring Lake Lagoon has reopened and will stay open through Labor Day. The inflatable floating playground features slides, climbing walls, bridges, balance beams, jumps, an in-water sports court and other fun activities. The water park is for kids age 6 and older who are at least 42 inches tall and know how to swim. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. Tickets: $10 per session (use of a life vest included). Two daily sessions are available: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3xDE5oa.

Santa Rosa: Want to explore Spring Lake by water? Kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available to rent for $12 an hour between 10:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. every day. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. The beach is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with lifeguards on duty. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Rent a kayak or paddleboard at bit.ly/3HEb28y.

