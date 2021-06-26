Outdoor events in Sonoma County, June 27-July 6, 2021

Ongoing

Glen Ellen: Jack London State Historic Park is looking for volunteers to work at the park, doing everything from staffing the entrance station to patrolling trails on horseback to playing the piano in the museum. Other roles that need to be filled: bookshop/visitor center staff, museum docents, tour leaders, hike leaders, golf cart drivers, trail maintenance workers and assistants for special events. Training is scheduled for Aug. 6 and 13 for most roles and Aug. 21 for trail patrol and hike leaders. No experience is required; time commitment is four hours per month and volunteers get a park pass in return. For information and to sign up, email Susan St. Marie at sstmarie@jacklondonpark.com.

July 1

Online: Every Thursday, Sonoma County Regional Parks hosts a 15-minute online conversation about local parks, nature and local history. This Thursday’s discussion will cover “plants of many uses,” from the aesthetic to the functional. Followed by a live question-and-answer session, on Facebook Live, free. 2:30-2:45 p.m. To view, visit Sonoma County Regional Parks Facebook page at facebook.com/sonomacountyregionalparks

July 2

Online: The Sonoma County Regional Parks’ Wild Words Book Club meets online once a month to discuss a chosen nature- or animal-themed book for the month. The book for July is “The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature,” by J. Drew Lanham. In his memoir, Lanham, an ornithologist, writes about his family and ancestors, his passion for nature and his thoughts on Black identity in the rural South and in America today. 3-4 p.m., free. Register to receive a link to the event at bit.ly/3dbZfR3

July 4

Kenwood: Up for a challenge? Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is hosting its annual fundraiser with a strenuous six-and-a-half-mile hike, covering 1,500 feet of elevation gain and ending with refreshments and firework viewing on the top of Bald Mountain, the highest mountain in Sonoma Valley. At the top of the mountain, participants will be served hearty snacks and sweets, lemonade, libations and water and be able to watch the sunset and some fireworks, put on by the town of Sonoma, San Francisco and a few other places, according to the park. 6:45-11 p.m. Tickets are $50 for adults and $20 for kids 12 to 17; the hike isn’t recommended for children younger than 12. Proceeds support the Sonoma Ecology Center’s operations of Sugarloaf. Buy tickets at bit.ly/3xTkRcS. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is located at 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.