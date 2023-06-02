June 4

Santa Rosa: LandPaths is partnering with Sonoma County Ag + Open Space to host a free self-guided exploration at Rancho Mark West. Venture through the hillsides, trails and redwood forest and take in the views of various flora and fauna along Mark West Creek. Registration is required, and the exploration is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register and find directions for the exploration at bit.ly/3OvgYWK. 7125 St. Helena Road.

June 10

Gualala: Join a nature guide on this group hike exploring the coastal landscape at Gualala Point Regional Park. This leisurely stroll will cover coastal prairie, riparian areas, beach and bluff trails and the area’s plants and wildlife. Bring your own water and snacks, and dress in layers. No registration required. $7 parking fee, or free parking for Sonoma County Regional Parks members. 10 - 11 a.m. 42401 Highway 1. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/42ez4pzt.

June 11

Sonoma: Help clean up Larson Park during this volunteer workday hosted by Sonoma County Regional Parks and Rotary Sonoma Springs. Volunteers will help pick up trash in the 7.5-acre park. Tools, gloves and materials will be supplied, plus coffee, snacks, water and cold drinks for volunteers. Free; parking fee waived for volunteers, but registration is required for the workday. 9 a.m. to noon. Register at tinyurl.com/36wzd4mp. Meet in the parking lot. 329 DeChene Ave.

Ongoing

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is open for camping year-round, with same-day reservations available in case you’re wanting to have an impromptu stay-cation. Feel free to bring your own tents or RVs, or you can rent a “glamping” site or a tent. The park also offers rentals of various camping supplies and plenty of amenities, such as a shower facility, clean restrooms, tables and fire rings. Find more information or make a reservation at sugarloafpark.org/activities/camping. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.

Santa Rosa: The Water Park at the Spring Lake Lagoon is now open for the summer season. Kayak and paddleboard rentals also are open for the season and are available from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Children 6 and older, and adults, can join the adventurous fun of the inflatable floating Water Park, as well as an obstacle course, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For a more relaxing way to have fun in the sun, the Spring Lake swimming lagoon is also open for the summer, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Make reservations or find more information at bit.ly/41RRW7r. 393 Violetti Road.