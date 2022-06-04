Outdoor events in Sonoma County June 5-14, 2022

June 7

Glen Ellen: Want to spend quality time with your pup in the parks? Help your dog learn to walk with good behavior on trails with a certified dog trainer during a 1- to 2.5-mile hike. Bring your own water and snacks. Dress in layers and bring a hat and sunscreen. No registration required. Free, plus parking: $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. For more information, email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org. 5 to 7 p.m. Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Sonoma Highway. Meet at Highway 12 parking lot. Find more information at bit.ly/38XNyyl.

June 10

Santa Rosa: Combine your love for the outdoors and fitness in an intermediate 4-mile hike tailored for Spanish speakers. Bring your own water and snacks. Dress in layers and bring a hat and sunscreen. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel this event. Accommodations are available for participants with disabilities with advance request. Free, plus parking for $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. No registration required. 9 to 11 a.m. For more information, email Zaira Sierra Zaira.Sierra@sonoma-county.org. Taylor Mountain Regional Park and Preserve. Meet at Kawana Terrace entrance, 2080 Kawana Terrace. Find more information at bit.ly/3NHwv2g.

June 11

Santa Rosa: LGBTQ+ people are invited to gather, build relationships and explore the natural world at a free event focused on wellness. This exploration of the landscape will allow moments to reflect and find connection to the land, self and each other as a community. Registration required. Free event. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. For more information, email Mich Swannucci at Michele.Swannucci@sonoma-countty.org. Noon to 2 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park. 393 Violetti Road. Meet at Violetti entrance — Shady Oaks Picnic Area. Find more information at bit.ly/3M6cHnQ.

June 13

Kenwood: Bring a flashlight and sense of wonder as you explore Sugarloaf Ridge State Park with a hike after dark. The hike begins at the White Barn and heads up to the viewpoint on Vista Trail or to Bald Mountain, where you’ll see the moon rise over the Mayacamas and the sun set over Sonoma Valley. The Bald Mountain route is a strenuous 6.5 miles with some steep sections. The hike leaves the White Barn parking lot at 6:15 p.m. (not recommended for kids under 12). The Vista Trail route is a moderate-to-strenuous 4-mile hike with 700 feet of elevation gain and begins at 7:30 p.m. (not recommended for kids under 8). Tickets: $10, or $5 for students and youth 12 to 17 years old, Sugarloaf members and volunteers. Parking fees apply. 6:15 to 10 p.m. (Bald Mountain Route) and 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. (Vista Trail Route). Bring water, snacks and extra clothing layers for the evening. Be at the meeting location 15 minutes before the start of the hike. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2604 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at White Barn. Get tickets at bit.ly/3a85oim.

Through Sept. 5

Santa Rosa: The floating water park at the Spring Lake Lagoon has reopened and will stay open through Labor Day. The inflatable floating playground features slides, climbing walls, bridges, balance beams, jumps, an in-water sports court and other fun activities. The water park is for kids age 6 and older who are at least 42 inches tall and know how to swim. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. Tickets: $10 per session (use of a life vest included). Two daily sessions are available: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3O3G6Rl.

Santa Rosa: Want to explore Spring Lake by water? Kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available to rent for $12 an hour every day between 10:30 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. Parents will need to sign waivers for children 14 and younger. Teens 15 and older can sign their own waivers. The beach is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with lifeguards on duty. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. Rent a kayak or paddleboard at bit.ly/3O3GQG7.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.