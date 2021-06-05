Outdoor events in Sonoma County, June 6-15, 2021

June 6

Petaluma: Bring your dog with you for this Hike with Hounds at Tolay Lake Regional Park. During the 2-mile walk, participants will learn tips for hiking with their dogs and also look for evidence (scat and tracks) of dogs’ wild, distant cousins — coyotes. 10 a.m. to noon. Free, but $7 parking fee (free parking for Sonoma County Regional Parks members). Another Hike with Hounds is planned for 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 8. Register at bit.ly/3idlCJ1. For more information, email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org. Tolay Lake Regional Park is located at 5869 Cannon Lane.

North Bay: Jack London State Historic Park has announced the winners of its sixth annual Young Writers Contest. Students in grades six to eight were invited to write an original 2,000 word story, inspired by the works of Jack London, in which their character journeys through an unknown land alone. This year, the theme was coping with isolation, and London’s short story “To Build a Fire” was presented as an example. The contest garnered 47 entries, and each student entering the contest received a pass for free admission to the park. First Prize ($250) went to Natali Cox, a sixth-grade student from Madera Elementary in El Cerrito, for her story “Flowers.” Keeley Graziani, a seventh grader from Rincon Valley Middle School in Santa Rosa, won second place ($150) for the story “Willow.” Third place ($100) went to Emma Visel, a sixth-grade student from Madera Elementary School in El Cerrito, for “The Past and the Future.” Read the winning stories at jacklondonpark.com/annual-young-writers-contest.

June 9

Online: With our annual wildfires, how are our local birds faring? How are their numbers affected by fire and smoke, and how do they adapt to their changed environments? Ashton Kluttz, executive director at the Bird Rescue Center in Santa Rosa, will give an online talk about local birds and wildfires and answer questions such as which species thrive after fires and what happens behind the scenes at a bird rescue center after a fire. Free, but suggested donations of $5-15 are welcome. 5-6:30 p.m. Registration required, at bit.ly/3yXRNSI

June 12

Santa Rosa: Kayak on Spring Lake while exploring the cattails and rushes to look for dragonflies in this group outing. Kayaks, paddles, safety gear and instruction provided. $25, plus $7 for parking (free parking for Sonoma County Regional Parks members); registration required. For more information, email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org. Other kayak/ dragonfly hunts are planned for 9-11 a.m. July 31 and Aug. 14. Register at bit.ly/3uKQCTe. Spring Lake Regional Park is located at 393 Violetti Road.