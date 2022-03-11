Outdoor events in Sonoma County, March 13-22, 2022

March 17

Kenwood: See the moon rise over Mayacamas. Explore Sugarloaf Ridge State Park after dark as part of the park’s upcoming Full Moon Hike. The moderate-to-strenuous 4-mile hike begins at the White Barn and heads up Vista Trail. Participants will see the moon rise over the Mayacamas and the sun set over Sonoma Valley. Bring water, snacks and extra clothing layers for the evening. Parking fees apply. County health orders will be followed, which could include physical distancing and/or wearing masks. Meet at the White Barn at least 15 minutes before the hike. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for attendees under 18. 5:15 - 8 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3pN0PPA

Sebastopol: Bring your dogs for a 2-mile guided hike and learn about their connection to coyotes. Work on dog socialization and play fetch during a fetching session. All dogs are welcome but must be controlled and on a 6-foot leash. Bring water for you and your dog. Registration isn’t required. 5 - 6:30 p.m. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/3pLF8z7

March 18-19

Glen Ellen: Learn watercolor painting techniques from renowned artist Maria de Los Angeles in a workshop inspired by the ecological beauty at Jack London State Historic Park. Attendees will learn watercolor techniques with fine details in gouache. From 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., with a one-hour break. Bring your own lunch. Tickets: $250 per person. Park entry fee included. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. See de Los Angeles’ work at bit.ly/3MyKtna. Get tickets at bit.ly/3KmL6OX

March 19

Rohnert Park: Start your Saturday with a morning stretch and a warm beverage. During this leisurely hike, explore a new trail and learn about your local parks. The event will be canceled during heavy rain, smoke or extreme temperatures. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 7 - 9 a.m. Registration isn’t required. Crane Creek Regional Park, 5000 Pressley Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/3sPvcqv

Kenwood: Bask in forest therapy also known as shinrin-yoku, a Japanese practice that through a quality of presence and heightened sensory awareness is meant to calm, restore and promote balance. Tickets: $20. Free with a 2022 ParkRx from a Sonoma County medical provider. Morning session from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; afternoon session from 2 - 5 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/34lcNrZ

Ongoing

Glen Ellen: Come for a wildflower treasure hunt at Jack London State Historic Park. Find the wildflowers that are blooming now by looking for their various characteristics using a guide provided by the park. Jack London park provides a regularly updated “Blooming Now” list of names, photos and recently spotted locations for the wildflower hunt. Continues to May 31. Free, plus parking for $10. Jack London State Historic Park. 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information and to find the flower list, visit bit.ly/3Kotimt.

