Outdoor events in Sonoma County, March 14-23, 2021

March 18

Online: Every Thursday, Sonoma County Regional Parks hosts a brief 15-minute online conversation about local parks, nature and local history. This Thursday’s discussion will look at soaproot, which grows in California and Oregon, and its many uses. Followed by a live question-and-answer session, on Facebook Live, free. 2:30 - 2:45 p.m. To view, visit Sonoma County Regional Parks Facebook page at facebook.com/sonomacountyregionalparks

March 20

Kenwood: Spanish speakers are invited to this walk to explore mushrooms and fungi at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. The light walk and talk will be in Spanish, with a bilingual guide. The route will be determined on the day of the walk based on the weather. Participants should meet outside the visitor center 10 minutes before 10 a.m. Limited to 12 people; free, but registration is required. Wear appropriate footwear and layers and bring a cup for your kids to enjoy hot chocolate after the walk. 10 - 11: 30 a.m. Register at bit.ly/3bxsEEL. If you have any questions contact alma@sonomaecologycenter.org

Glen Ellen: Sonoma County Regional Parks is organizing self-guided walks starting between 9 a.m. and noon at Sonoma Valley Regional Park, with brochures highlighting springtime points of interest. To participate, register for a time slot, then meet at the picnic tables next to the day-use parking lot on the day of the hike. Free, plus $7 for parking (or free for park members). Similar self-guided hikes are planned for Tolay Lake Regional Park on April 10 and Stillwater Cove and North Sonoma Mountain regional parks in May. Register at bit.ly/3l4Fbmn. For more information, email Kendall Gutt at Kendall.Gutt@sonoma-county.org. Sonoma Valley Regional Park is located at 13630 Hwy 12.

Glen Ellen: Join a moderate 4- to 5-mile hike to see wildflowers at Jack London State Historic Park. Phil Weil will lead this hike, with numerous stops along the way to look at wildflowers, trees and shrubs. Wear sturdy shoes; bring a snack and water and dress in layers. Limited to eight hikers. Face masks required. Heavy rain will cancel the hike. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet in the ranch parking lot. $10 plus parking fee. Register at jacklondonpark.com/events/spring-wildflower-hike-2021