Outdoor events in Sonoma County, March 20-29, 2022

March 20

Sonoma: Come learn all about composting with a free workshop that will cover how to make a compost pile and what critters are attracted to compost piles (which you’ll be able to check out with “bug boxes” that contain magnifiers). After the workshop, attendees can take home finished compost to get their gardens started. Bring water, work clothes and a bucket to take compost home. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sonoma Garden Park, 19996 Seventh St. E. Register at bit.ly/3COE3fh.

March 26

Kenwood: Look up at the starry sky through the telescopes at Robert Ferguson Observatory and learn about the stars and planets. Attendees must have a ticket, as the observatory is limited to 40 visitors in line with Sonoma County health orders. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative rapid test result from within 48 hours before the event are also required. Tickets: adults $10; seniors and students $5; free for observatory members. 8 to 11 p.m. Robert Ferguson Observatory, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3MTEtpl.

Kenwood: Come out for a yoga session and hike. The 2- to 3-mile easy hike will be accompanied by yoga postures, breath work and a guided meditation. Meet outside the visitor’s center unless otherwise noted in the confirmation email you’ll receive before the hike. Limited to 12 participants. All levels and ages are welcome. Wear comfortable weather-appropriate clothing. Tickets are $30 and include parking if you register in advance online. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Get tickets at bit.ly/3CMlbh5.

March 27

Bodega Bay: Journal and sketch the shapes, colors and textures that are found in a tide pool. Bring a journal, pencils, pens, watercolor palette and folding chair to allow for distanced seating. All artistic abilities are welcome. Tickets: $15 for Sonoma County residents and $17 for out-of-county attendees. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership.10 a.m. to noon. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. Register at bit.ly/3J9xmH7.

Ongoing

Glen Ellen: Come for a wildflower treasure hunt at Jack London State Historic Park. Find the wildflowers that are blooming now by looking for their various characteristics using a guide provided by the park. Jack London park provides a regularly updated “Blooming Now” list of names, photos and recently spotted locations for the wildflower hunt. Continues to May 31. Free, plus parking for $10. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information and to find the flower list, visit bit.ly/3Kotimt.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.