Outdoor events in Sonoma County, March 21-30, 2021

March 25

Online: Sonoma Land Trust will host a webinar on “Language of the Land: Traditional Use of Fire” at 7 p.m. Margo Robbins, co-founder and executive director of the Cultural Fire Management Council, will speak about Native American traditional use of fire and its benefits as well as contemporary adaptations of these practices in a changed landscape. Robbins is one of the key planners and organizers of the Cultural Burn Training Exchange, which takes place on the Yurok Reservation in Del Norte and Humboldt counties. Free. Register at bit.ly/30UeQOo

Online: Want to learn more about the ecology of plants? Laguna de Santa Rosa is hosting a free “Botany for Beginners” webinar, with professional botanist Caprice Disbrow, who will talk about the basic anatomy of flowering plants. Participants also will learn to identify some common native wildflowers in open space in the Laguna watershed that appear in spring. Noon to 1:30pm. Free, but registration is required. Register at bit.ly/3cH1ef4

Online: Every Thursday, Sonoma County Regional Parks hosts a brief 15-minute online conversation about local parks, nature and local history. This Thursday’s discussion will look at yellow jackets, those picnic pests that can pack a nasty sting. Followed by a live question-and-answer session, on Facebook Live, free. 2:30 - 2:45 p.m. To view, visit Sonoma County Regional Parks Facebook page at facebook.com/sonomacountyregionalparks

March 27

Kenwood: Two hikes are planned at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. At 9:30 a.m., a certified Association of Nature and Forest Therapy practitioner will lead a hike as part of the park’s Forest Therapy series, which focuses on the health and stress-reducing benefits of forest bathing, spending time in the woods with an increased focus and awareness. $20 or free with a 2021 ParkRx from a Sonoma County Medical Provider. Learn more and get tickets at bit.ly/38Tdk3v.

Then, at 10 a.m., local expert George Riner will lead a 2-mile hike to explore fungi and mushrooms in the park. Prepare to walk over moderate and possibly muddy terrain. Meet outside the visitor’s center. Register at bit.ly/3eQYDBR; limited to 12 hikers. $10 per adult, plus parking fees. Face masks and social distancing required for both hikes.