Outdoor events in Sonoma County, March 27- April 5, 2022

March 27

Bodega Bay: Journal about and sketch the shapes, colors and textures found in a tide pool. Bring a journal, pencils, pens, watercolor palette and folding chair to allow for distanced seating. All artistic abilities are welcome. Tickets: $15 for Sonoma County residents and $17 for out-of-county attendees. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 10 a.m. to noon. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. Register at bit.ly/3tqmxeo.

April 2

Sonoma: Come shop a native plant sale at Sonoma Garden Park. Choose from hundreds of California native plants that are adapted to our summer dry climate. Brighten up your garden, provide habitat for wildlife and support important pollinators like the monarch butterfly. The selection will feature plants for both sun and shade. Staff and volunteers can assist with plant selection. 9 a.m. to noon. Sonoma Garden Park, 19996 Seventh St. E. For more information, visit bit.ly/3ueKep1.

Santa Rosa: Capture Sonoma County’s breathtaking landscape on canvas. In this landscape painting workshop at Pepperwood Preserve, beginners will learn the basics of working in the field and experienced painters can expand their repertoire. Bring your desired painting medium. There are no required art supplies, but attendees will receive an email with a list of suggested supplies. The event is held outdoors, and layered clothing and sun protection are recommended. Tickets: $40 per person, $35 for Friends of Pepperwood. Ages 16 and up are welcome. Meet at the Bechtel House. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register at bit.ly/36hhRPc.

Petaluma: Spanish-speaking families and others are invited to a 1- to 2-mile guided nature hike in Spanish. Bring lunch for a picnic. Free event. Heavy rains, heavy smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. 10 a.m. to noon. Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. For more information visit, bit.ly/3JtLyLm.

April 3

Santa Rosa: Explore the area burned by the Glass fire in 2020 and see how the forest is recovering. Bring your own water and snacks. Dressing in layers and wearing a hat and sunscreen is recommended. Registration is required. Heavy rains, heavy smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. 10 a.m. to noon. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. Spring Lake Regional Park, Shady Oaks parking lot, 5585 Newanga Ave. Register at bit.ly/3tr82H1.

Ongoing

Glen Ellen: Come for a wildflower treasure hunt at Jack London State Historic Park. Find the wildflowers that are blooming now by looking for their various characteristics using a guide provided by the park. Jack London park provides a regularly updated “Blooming Now” list of names, photos and recently spotted locations for the wildflower hunt. Continues to May 31. Free, plus parking for $10. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information and to find the flower list, visit bit.ly/3D2nXz2.

