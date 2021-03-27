Outdoor events in Sonoma County, March 28-April 6, 2021

Wednesday, March 31

Kenwood: See wildflowers at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park on the Creekside and Hillside trails with naturalist John Lynch. 10 a.m. $10, plus parking fee. Meet outside the Visitor Center. Wear hiking shoes and bring water, face mask, a camera and a wildflower guide, if you have one. Heavy rain or wind cancels the hike and will be announced by 9 a.m. the day of the hike. For more information, visit sonomaecologycenter.org/events

Thursday, April 1

Online: Every Thursday, Sonoma County Regional Parks hosts a brief 15-minute online conversation about local parks, nature and local history. This Thursday’s discussion will be about the cattle you see in our parks. Followed by a live question-and-answer session, on Facebook Live, free. 2:30-2:45 p.m. To view, visit Sonoma County Regional Parks Facebook page at facebook.com/sonomacountyregionalparks

Friday, April 2

Online: The Sonoma County Regional Parks’ Wild Words Book Club meets online once a month to discuss a chosen nature- or animal-themed book for the month. The book for April is “The Outermost House” by Henry Beston. It’s the author’s record of a solitary year spent on a Cape Cod beach and the arresting beauty of the place. 3-4 p.m., free. Find more information and register through bit.ly/3uooeHA

Saturday, April 3

Santa Rosa: Help clean up the Joe Rodota Trail, the 6-mile walking and cycling trail connecting Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. Volunteers are needed to help pick up litter along the trail from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration required, at bit.ly/3rtFKaY. For more information, email John Ryan at John.Ryan@sonoma-county.org. Meet at 4211 Sebastopol Road.

Gualala: Learn about whales, marine mammals and seabirds in this interactive observation event with local wildlife experts at Gualala Point Regional Park. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own scopes and binoculars, but some will be available. Free, but registration for one of several 1-hour time slots is required. Time slots are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is $7 or free for parks members. 42401 Highway 1, meet at Whale Watch Point. For more information, go to bit.ly/3w29pv6