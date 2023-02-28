March 9

Zoom: Evolution shapes diverse forms, functions, and processes that naturalists admire. In a short seminar-style online course, Dr. Dan Levitis, a naturalist, zoologist, and evolutionary biologist will teach others what evolution is, how it operates, why it leads to the patterns we observe, and how naturalists can improve their skills by thinking about evolution. The online course runs from March 9 to March 23, Thursdays 6-8 p.m. For questions, contact Tony at tony@sonomaecologycenter.org. Register bit.ly/3ITYlZA

March 11

Gualala: Go on a leisurely stroll through coastal prairie, riparian area, beach and bluff trails with a focus on different natural and cultural history topics on each walk. Discuss dynamic marine, river and open space environments, different plants and wildlife to be found, as well as the area's history. 10 a.m. to noon. No registration required. Contact Roberta Chan at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. Gualala Point Regional Park. 42401 Coast CA-1. Meet at Visitor’s Center. Parking is $7 or free with a Regional Parks membership. More information bit.ly/3ZpmuwE

Gualala: Grab binoculars and a warm coat to observe the annual whale migration. Spot spouts, tails and breaching whales during a 2-mile, round-trip hike that begins at the Gualala Point Visitor’s Center and continues on paved and dirt trails to Whale Watch Point on the northernmost Sonoma Coast. Gualala Point Regional Park. 42401 Coast CA-1. Meet at Visitor’s Center. 10 a.m. to noon. More information bit.ly/3kxoMe4

Kenwood: Want to embark on a hiking challenge? Go on an intermediate hike that starts at the Waterfall Loop (2.2 miles, 595 feet elevation) at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. The hike is a part of the Beginner Hiking for Fitness Program — a series of weekly hikes with the challenge increasing each week. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at Main Lot. Tickets: $80, plus a $10 parking fee per visit. Get tickets bit.ly/3IY2R9B

Kenwood: Join Mary Good, a California naturalist, on a hike exploring medicinal and edible plants of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. During the walk, Good will weave in natural history, ethnobotany, herbalism and folktales. Tickets: $15 for adults, $7.5 for students, youth (12-17 year olds), Sugarloaf members and volunteers, and free for children under 12. Bring a quart of water and a snack. Be prepared for a 2-3 mile walk with a 300-foot climb. Meet at the White Barn parking lot. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Get tickets bit.ly/3kqVlKX

