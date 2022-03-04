Outdoor events in Sonoma County, March 6-15, 2022

Jenner: Want to keep a close eye on hawks? The Jenner Headlands Hawk Migration Project is looking for volunteers. Join the group to visit the Jenner Headlands Preserve to document raptor activity. Observe rare hawks and help identify migration and overwintering trends among species like rough-legged and ferruginous hawks. The group compares numbers with other groups monitoring raptors in the region. Jenner Headlands Preserve, 12001 Highway 1. For more information and to volunteer visit, bit.ly/3IHUOek.

March 12

Santa Rosa: How does the environment respond to fire? Find out with a two-hour hike through the lower part of Hood Mountain and learn what role fire plays in Sonoma County’s ecosystems. Bring snacks and water. The program will be canceled during heavy rain, smoke or extreme temperatures. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Registration is required. 10 a.m. to noon. Hood Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, south entrance, 1450 Pythian Road. Register at bit.ly/3KeUYue.

Santa Rosa: Bring your junior scientist to the Environmental Discovery Center at Spring Lake Regional Park for a kids-only science hour, where they’ll create chemical reactions and record predictions. Adults can head to Spring Lake to enjoy kid-free time resting in nature while their kids explore. For kids ages 6-12. Tickets: $10 for Sonoma County residents and $12 for non-residents. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Registration is required. 11 a.m. to noon. Spring Lake Regional Park, Environmental Discovery Center. 393 Violetti Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3Mum42r.

March 13

Glen Ellen: Come out for a 2.2-mile hike at Sonoma Valley Regional Park for Disability Awareness Month. Walk along a paved path to explore spring wildflowers, valley views and oak forests. Interpretation will be provided along this hike. Hikers of all abilities are welcome. Accommodations are made for visitors with disabilities with advance request. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Registration isn’t required. 10 a.m. to noon. Sonoma Valley Regional Park, 13630 Highway 12. For more information visit, bit.ly/3HGfEcC.

Santa Rosa: Learn about the cultural history of Spring Lake Regional Park in the “Stories of the Land: Spring Lake” event. Registration required. Bring your own water and snacks. Heavy rain, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities with advance request. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 11 a.m. to noon. Spring Lake Regional Park, 5585 Newanga Ave. Meet at Lower Oak Knolls picnic area. Register at bit.ly/3MmmpEi.

Ongoing

Glen Ellen: Come for a wildflower treasure hunt at Jack London State Historic Park. Find the wildflowers that are blooming now by looking for their various characteristics using a guide provided by the park. Jack London park provides a regularly updated “Blooming Now” list of names, photos and recently spotted locations for the wildflower hunt. Continues to May 31. Free, plus parking for $10. Jack London State Historic Park. 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information and to find the flower list, visit bit.ly/3Mi9UJL.

