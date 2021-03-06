Outdoor events in Sonoma County, March 7-16, 2021

March 10

Glen Ellen: Sonoma County Regional Parks kicks off its three-week Nature Investigators sessions for kids ages 7 to 11 at Sonoma Valley Regional Park. Hands-on nature exploration, journal exercises, craft projects and team-building games. $140 per session. 1:30-5 p.m. for three consecutive Wednesdays and 3-5 p.m. on Fridays. Registration is required. For more information, email Kristin Suarez at Kristin.Suarez@sonoma-county.org or go to bit.ly/3bd3ZF8. Sonoma Valley Regional Park is at 13630 Hwy 12, Glen Ellen.

March 13

Santa Rosa: Volunteers are needed for two litter cleanup sessions at Spring Lake Regional Park. 9-11 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is required. For more information, email John Ryan at John.Ryan@sonoma-county.org. To register, go to bit.ly/384WMVG. Spring Lake park is at 393 Violetti Road, Santa Rosa.

Glen Ellen: Join a strenuous guided hike at the Calabazas Creek Open Space Preserve to see riparian forested areas impacted by the 2017 Nunns fire and learn about work being done to manage fire fuel and vegetation. The preserve is only accessible to the public on guided outings and is known for its stunning vistas, open meadows, waterfalls and oak woodlands. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free, but registration is required. For more information and to get tickets, go to bit.ly/3e5Ll40. Directions will be emailed after you register.

March 18

Online: Register by March 8 for this free talk on March 18 on historic Native American ranchos in Northern California. San Jose State professor Damian Bacich will present a lecture on Zoom about Native American ranch owners who received land grants alongside settlers and soldiers and the nearby Rancho Olompali, now a California state park. 7 p.m., free. Register by emailing spparks_events@sonomaparks.org by March 8. You will receive the Zoom link and password by return email on or before March 15.