Outdoor events in Sonoma County May 14-23

May 20

Bodega Bay: Imagine up to 100 kites flying in the air. That’s what you can expect at Doran Beach Road on Saturday. Join professional and amateur kite-flyers and sand-castle builders on the sandy shores of Doran Beach. Bring your own kite or buy one at the park. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact John Ryan at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. No registration required. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. Meet at the Boardwalk and ADA ramp. More information at bit.ly/3L4qE7s.

Glen Ellen: Learn about the wildlife that lives on Sonoma Mountain and throughout Sonoma County during this event at Jack London State Historic Park. Attendees will meet representatives from 13 Bay Area nature, environmental and rescue organizations to learn about wildlife and the challenges they face to survive. Free event (plus parking fee). 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Event takes place in the Winery Ruins. More information at bit.ly/446fcAT.

Kenwood: Look through telescopes and learn about the night sky. The Robert Ferguson Observatory’s three main telescopes will be open for viewing from 9 p.m. to midnight. The Robert Ferguson Observatory is open to the public at least once a month, usually on a Saturday near the time of the new moon. Tickets: $15 per adult, $10 for students and seniors 62 and older, $5 for youth 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger. Parking is $10 per vehicle or $8 for seniors and students. Must have a ticket to attend. Robert Ferguson Observatory, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. More information at bit.ly/3LbaJUV.

May 21

Glen Ellen: Come out for a family-friendly event of guided tours, nature activities, art projects, traditional farming demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides and more at Call of the Wild Weekend at Jack London State Historic Park. Free event, including free admission to the park. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The weekend event continues on May 21, with most activities on that day. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. See the event schedules at bit.ly/3LcUQNR.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.