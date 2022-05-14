Outdoor Events in Sonoma County May 15-24, 2022

May 19

Sebastopol: Celebrate World Bee Day by building a cozy bee home for your backyard to draw the early morning pollinators. Bring your own water and snacks. Will be canceled if there are heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities with advance request. Materials are provided and all ages are welcome. Tickets: $25 for Sonoma County residents; $27 for participants from outside the county. Registration is required. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 5-6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Ellie Muerath at elspeth.muelrath@sonoma-county.org. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. Meet at gazebo. Register at bit.ly/3LZb2RT.

May 21

Bodega Bay: Build sandcastles and fly kites with your family at Doran Regional Park. Bring your own kite or purchase one from local vendors. Bring your own sandcastle building tools or borrow some. Dress in layers and arrive early as the park can fill up quickly. Heavy rain, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. Registration isn’t required. Free event, not including parking ($7 or free for Sonoma County Regional Parks members). 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. Meet at the beach in front of the boardwalk. For more information, contact John Ryan at john.ryan@sonoma-county.org. For more information, visit bit.ly/39MRDFG.

Santa Rosa: Explore a new art exhibit, “Protecting the Environment that Sustains Us,” by the Pointless Sisters, a local art quilting group. Through mixed media, photography, stitching and painting, the exhibit portrays the threats our population and environment face from the consequences of fire, flood, droughts and development including loss of species habitat. 3-5 p.m. Free event. Registration isn’t required. Light refreshments will be provided. The exhibit is on display until Aug. 26 at the Laguna Environmental Center. Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/3Fu9uwE.

Glen Ellen: Join a botanical gel monotype printmaking workshop at Jack London State Historic Park. Using water-based materials and plants from the instructor’s garden as stencils, attendees can create stunning prints without a traditional printing press. Bring sunscreen, water and a sack lunch. Tickets: $100 plus a $20 materials fee; $10 per vehicle entry fee. Attendees can take home prints they create. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Register at bit.ly/3FpGuGo.

To May 31

Glen Ellen: Come for a wildflower treasure hunt at Jack London State Historic Park. Find the wildflowers that are blooming now by looking for their various characteristics using a guide provided by the park. Jack London park provides a regularly updated “Blooming Now” list of names, photos and recently spotted locations for the wildflower hunt. Continues to May 31. Free, plus parking for $10. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information and to find the flower list visit bit.ly/3wfINaW.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.