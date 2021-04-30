Outdoor events in Sonoma County, May 2-11, 2021

May 2

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is planning several guided hikes to continue its participation in City Nature Challenge, a contest between cities to see which can engage people the most with nature. On May 2, there is an all-day (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) hike with frequent stops to observe plants and nature, a 2-mile afternoon (1:30-3 p.m.) walk to see and photograph butterflies, and a no-hike event for people with limited mobility, to observe nature from a chosen spot and learn how to use the iNaturalist cataloging app. The number of participants for each event or hike is limited. Tickets are $5, plus parking fees. Get tickets and register by going to sugarloafpark.org/events and clicking on May 2. For more information, contact Alma Shaw at 707-833-5712 or alma@sonomaecologycenter.org.

May 3

Kenwood: For the final day of City Nature Challenge, Sugarloaf Ridge State Park will host hikes including a hike on the Lower Bald Mountain trail (9 a.m. to noon), a hike focused on butterflies (1:30-3 p.m.) and a hike to listen to animal sounds at dusk (7:30-9 p.m.). The number of participants for each event or hike is limited. Tickets are $5, plus parking fees. Get tickets and register by going to sugarloafpark.org/events and clicking on May 3. For more information, contact Alma Shaw at 707-833-5712 or alma@sonomaecologycenter.org.

May 7

Online: The Sonoma County Regional Parks’ Wild Words Book Club meets online once a month to discuss a chosen nature- or animal-themed book for the month. The book for May is “Half Broke Horses.” Jeannette Walls, author of “The Glass Castle,” tells the story of her tough-as-nails grandmother, who grew up on western ranches; braved the Depression, tornadoes and droughts; and eventually ran a ranch in Arizona with her husband. 3-4 p.m., free. Register to receive a link to the event at bit.ly/3u08s5a.

May 8

Santa Rosa: At Pepperwood Preserve, butterfly and moth expert Liam O’Brien will lead hikes to see butterflies from each of the five butterfly families. Participants will learn basic butterfly identification and how a butterfly net is used to catch and release the insects. The slow-pace hikes will cover 1 to 3 miles of varied terrain. Heavy rain cancels the hikes. Limited number of participants per hike, and masks and social distancing will be required. Ages 13 and up. O’Brien is an illustrator and conservationist and writes a monthly Flying Pansy column for Bay Nature Magazine’s website. Cost is $35 or $30 for Pepperwood members. Go to bit.ly/3tTEjo0 for the 10 a.m. to noon hike or bit.ly/3vpxOcP for the 1-3 p.m. hike. 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road.

Windsor: Help spruce up Shiloh Ranch Regional Park during a volunteer event to prune trees and brush along trails so park visitors can safely and easily pass each other. Free, but registration is required. Register for one of two sessions, 9-11 a.m. or 10 a.m. to noon, at bit.ly/3aGWK7L. For more information, email John Ryan at John.Ryan@sonoma-county.org. 5750 Faught Road.