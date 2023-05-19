Outdoor events in Sonoma County, May 21-30

May 21

Bodega Bay: Meet at the Jetty Day Use Amphitheatre at Doran Beach to learn through a hands-on presentation about the diversity of nature on the coast’s rocky shoreline, from sea stars to sea urchins and more. The Doran Beach tide pool talk takes place from 11 a.m. to noon and is free and family-friendly. Bring water, snacks and sunscreen and wear layered clothing and a hat. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Find more information at bit.ly/3IeZwlE.

May 27

Bodega Bay: Looking for something a little outside your comfort zone? Try a night hike at Crane Creek Regional Park during sunset. The 2-mile Sunset Saunter begins at 7:30 p.m., leaving from the park’s parking lot. See a familiar landmark in a new light, and maybe catch some of the animals that roam the park during the night. $10 for Sonoma County residents, and $12 for visitors from outside the county. Find more information at bit.ly/42Vskrh.

Glen Ellen: Catch a unique piano performance — outdoors, through wireless headphones. Jack London State Historic Park will host the performance by pianist Hunter Noack in his “In a Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild” concert series. Noack will play a 9-foot Steinway grand piano, which will be on display. Attendees will listen through wireless headphones and can sit anywhere they’d like. Bring picnic blankets, snacks, lawn chairs and more for the best comfort. Attendees 21 and older can get a complimentary glass of Kenwood wine. The show begins at 5:30 p.m. and continues until 7 p.m. Tickets are $40, and parking per vehicle is $10. Purchase tickets and find more information at bit.ly/3OcmMUZ.

Santa Rosa: Start your weekend with a morning of meditation-based yoga by a lake. The beginner-friendly class at Spring Lake Regional Park guides attendees through meditation exercises (dhyana) and posture sequences (asanas), with a variety of breathwork (pranayama). Bring a mat and other yoga props you want to use, such as yoga blocks, straps or a blanket. Dress comfortably and bring your own water. Asanas Outside Yoga takes place from 9 to 10 a.m. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Attendance is $10 per person for Sonoma County residents and $12 for visitors from outside Sonoma County. Find more information at bit.ly/3Mvpp3g.

May 29

Kenwood: Get the family together on Memorial Day for a group hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. The hike will cover 2 miles and climb 400 feet and is suitable for all ages. Along the trail, participants will learn about the park, its history and its flora and fauna. Meet outside the Visitors Center before the hike, which starts at 10 a.m. Free. Find more information at bit.ly/3BsAFH7.

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.