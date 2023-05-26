Outdoor events in Sonoma County, May 28-June 6

May 28

Santa Rosa: The Water Park at the Spring Lake lagoon officially opens for the summer season this weekend, May 27. Kayak and paddleboard rentals also open for the season and are available from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Children 6 and older, and adults, can join the adventurous fun of the inflatable floating Water Park, as well as an obstacle course, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For a more relaxing way to have fun in the sun, the Spring Lake swimming lagoon will also be opening for the summer, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Make reservations or find more information at bit.ly/41RRW7r. 393 Violetti Road.

June 3

Santa Rosa: The Laguna Environmental Center is hosting a smartphone photography workshop, “Oh, I Wish I Had My Camera with Me,” led by Neil and Susan Silverman. With a lecture, demonstrations and discussions, the workshop will teach attendees all they need to know to take great photos with their phones. You may not have a professional camera with expensive lenses, but your phone is capable of many of the same things. Learn to work with basic settings, exposure and focus and which apps are the best for photography and editing. The event is $110 and requires registration. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register at bit.ly/42LyhHu. Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road.

June 4

Santa Rosa: LandPaths is partnering with Sonoma County Ag + Open Space to host a free self-guided exploration at Rancho Mark West. Venture through the hillsides, trails and redwood forest and take in the views of various flora and fauna along Mark West Creek. Registration is required, and the exploration is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register and find directions for the exploration at bit.ly/3OvgYWK. 7125 St. Helena Road.

Ongoing

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is open for camping year-round, with same-day reservations available in case you’re wanting to have an impromptu stay-cation. Feel free to bring your own tents or RVs, or you can rent a “glamping” site or a tent. The park also offers rentals of various camping supplies and plenty of amenities, such as a shower facility, clean restrooms, tables and fire rings and more. Find more information or make a reservation at sugarloafpark.org/activities/camping. 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.