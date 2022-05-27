Outdoor events in Sonoma County May 29 - June 7, 2022

To May 31

Glen Ellen: Come for a wildflower treasure hunt at Jack London State Historic Park. Find the wildflowers that are blooming now by looking for their various characteristics using a guide provided by the park. Jack London park provides a regularly updated “Blooming Now” list of names, photos and recently spotted locations for the wildflower hunt. Continues to May 31. Free, plus parking for $10. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information and to find the flower list, visit bit.ly/3a5dLeq.

June 4

Santa Rosa: Come out for a twilight hike. Hike 4 miles over moderate terrain and learn about nocturnal animals while you observe the starry sky. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Registration is required. Tickets: $5 for Sonoma County residents; $7 for visitors from outside Sonoma County. Bring your own water and snacks. For more information, email Elizabeth Bentz at Elizabeth.Bentz@sonoma-county.org. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Crane Creek Regional Park, 5000 Pressley Road. Meet at the parking lot. Get tickets at bit.ly/3MCm3Jh.

Santa Rosa: Explore nature and cultural themes on a 2-mile group walk for Spanish speakers. Bring your lunch for a picnic together. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Registration isn’t required. For more information, email Zaira Sierra at Zaira.Sierra@sonoma-county.org. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hood Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, 1450 Pythian Road. Meet at the southwest entrance. More information at bit.ly/3wADtjO.

June 6

Santa Rosa: Unwind and immerse yourself in nature. Join others for a series that focuses on outdoor wellness and relaxation exercises: mindfulness walks, journaling, stretching and deep breathing at twilight. Heavy rains, smoke or extreme temperatures will cancel the event. Accommodations will be made for visitors with disabilities upon advance request. Registration is required. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Tickets: $10 for Sonoma County residents; $12 for visitors from outside Sonoma County. Bring your own water and snacks. For more information, email Michala Roan at Michala.Roan@sonoma-county.org. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Laguna De Santa Rosa. Meet at Highway 12 parking lot, 6303 Highway 12. Get tickets at bit.ly/3GbyR6M.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.