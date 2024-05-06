Outdoor events in Sonoma County May 5-14

May 5

Santa Rosa: On the first Sunday of every month, Rancho Mark West opens to the public, giving curious hikers the option to create their own adventure. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., meander around the park, exploring redwoods, hillsides and creeks. This time is extra special, as they have an exciting surprise guest. Lynn Houser, a botanist who has been hiking around Sonoma County for over 25 years, will be joining the group to look for and answer questions about spring wildflowers. This free event requires registration. Driving and parking directions to the park will be sent to those who registered two to three days before the outing. To register, go to pdne.ws/3UEYeqO.

May 7

Monte Rio: Head out to the Monte Rio Redwoods Regional Park and Preserve for a Senior Saunter — a low-impact hike designed to connect older adults with parks and one another. The hike, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon, will provide a leisurely stroll along Dutch Bill Creek and through the redwoods of the Russian River watershed. This free hike doesn’t require registration, so just show up! Bring your own water and snacks and dress in layers. For more information, contact Alexis Puerto-Holmes at ParkPrograms@sonoma-county.org or go to pdne.ws/3Wk6QUH.

May 8

Santa Rosa: Spark your child’s curiosity with an after-school program focused on investigating nature. For four consecutive Wednesdays, starting May 8 and ending on May 29, students ages 9 to 12 will become “nature investigators,” building connections and learning science as they explore the natural world. Students can expect to go hiking, practice observations and make new friends. The cost for all four weeks is $150. Registration is required. For more information, contact Emily Bell at ParkPrograms@sonoma-county.org. To register, go to pdne.ws/3JGTjiQ.

Petaluma: Is your child struggling to learn how to ride a bike? If so, look no further than a bicycle-riding class from the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition. From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., instructors will teach your child how to balance and get rolling using engaging step-by-step instruction. Children should bring their own bicycle, with training wheels removed, as well as a helmet. This class is for kids age 5 to 11 years old. Admission is $5. Meet at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. For more information, and to register, go to pdne.ws/4bdzFXg.

May 11

Gualala: In the mood for a coastal stroll? Then head to Gualala Point Regional Park and hike through coastal prairie, a riparian area and beach and bluff trails. As an added bonus, staff will discuss dynamic marine, river and open space environments, the different plants and wildlife to be found, as well as the area’s history. Whales, the San Andreas fault and cougars are just some of the potential topics. The free event runs from 11 a.m. to noon and does not require registration. For more information, contact Roberta Chan at ParkPrograms@sonoma-county.org or go to pdne.ws/3Qt0gYn.