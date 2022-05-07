Outdoor events in Sonoma County May 8-17, 2022

May 14

Santa Rosa: Learn how to make fine-twine baskets in a workshop from the Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation. Longtime basket weaver Charlie Kennard will teach participants the basketry construction technique in which two weaving elements cross over each other between warps (or spokes). All basket-making materials are included in the registration fee. Participants should bring garden clippers and large pliers. Bring snacks and a lunch to eat outside. Hot water, coffee and tea will be provided. Tickets: $110. 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Road. Register at bit.ly/3MHIgVZ.

May 14 - 15

Kenwood: Take a two-day wilderness first aid course at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Participants will practice skills and focus on patient assessment for shock and bleeding, head and spinal injuries, musculoskeletal injuries, wounds and heat- and cold-related illnesses. The course also includes a half day of leadership development and first aid skills practice in an outdoor scenario. Program cost: $195. Registration is required. Attendees receive a Wilderness First Aid certificate after completion. Camping is available for those who want to stay overnight at no additional cost. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Robert Ferguson Observatory classroom, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3vyZPBF.

Glen Ellen: Come for a free two-day community open house event at Jack London State Historic Park, a “Call of the Wild” weekend featuring music, food, hikes, a newly restored trail and guided tours of the park’s historical and natural sites. Admission is free to the park on Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information and a detailed schedule of events, go to bit.ly/3w2ll0Z.

May 15

Kenwood: Bring a flashlight and explore Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. The hike starts at the White Barn and heads up to the viewpoint on Vista Trail or to Bald Mountain, where attendees will see the moon rise over the Mayacamas and the sun set over Sonoma Valley. Two routes are offered: The Bald Mountain route is a strenuous 6.5-mile hike with some steep sections. This hike leaves the White Barn parking lot at 6 p.m. The Vista Trail route is a moderate-to-strenuous, 4-mile hike that begins at 7 p.m. at the White Barn. Tickets are $10; or $5 for students, kids 12 to 17 and Sugarloaf members and Sugarloaf volunteers. Parking fees apply. Be at the meeting location 15 minutes before the start of the hike. Bring water, snacks and extra layers for the evening. 6 - 10 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/39B5q29.

Continues to May 31

Glen Ellen: Come for a wildflower treasure hunt at Jack London State Historic Park. Find the wildflowers that are blooming now by looking for their various characteristics using a guide provided by the park. Jack London park provides a regularly updated “Blooming Now” list of names, photos and recently spotted locations for the wildflower hunt. Continues to May 31. Free, plus parking for $10. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information and to find the flower list, visit bit.ly/3LF6sYP

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.