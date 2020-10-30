Outdoor events in Sonoma County Nov. 1-7, 2020

Nov. 1

Santa Rosa: The Museum of Sonoma County’s annual Dia de Los Muertos exhibition will be presented in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden for the first time. This exhibition of art and altars provides a place for viewers to remember friends and family who have died. 4 - 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thursday to Nov. 8. The event is free. For more information, visit https://museumsc.org/sculpture-garden

Nov. 4

Sonoma County: “Wild Wednesdays!” are held every Wednesday in November at Spring Lake, Foothill, Ragle Ranch and Taylor Mountain regional parks. The four-week program of exploration, crafts, writing and team building is designed to connect students to their local parks. To follow Sonoma County’s health orders, this program is limited to 12 students for each session. Participants are asked to bring their own masks, beverages and lunches. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. $180 per camper, per session. Registration is required. For more information, visit bit.ly/35KVJZ8

Nov. 5

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park needs help with trail restoration after the Glass fire burned through the majority of the park. Some of the current needs are bridge and step construction and sign installation, which will require volunteers to hike and lift and carry materials. Long pants and sturdy shoes are encouraged. Minors must be accompanied by a guardian. Tools, food and beverages will be provided. 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., free. For more information, visit bit.ly/35YakRl

Online: Each Thursday this fall, Sonoma County Regional Parks will host a quick 15-minute conversation on Facebook Live about our local parks and nature, followed by a live question-and-answer session. This week’s talk is about whale migration. 2:30 - 2:45 p.m., free. To participate, visit the parks’ Facebook page, bit.ly/3e8yZG8

Nov. 7

Online: Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition presents “Bicycle Route Planning and Great Sonoma County Family Rides.” This class focuses on the best and safest locations to ride with children, useful mapping tips and how to plan your route. The class is free, but pre-registration is required. The class will be held virtually. 2 - 3 p.m. For more information, contact Tina Panza at tinap@bikesonoma.org or call 707-799-3911.