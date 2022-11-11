Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Nov. 13-22

Nov. 13

Kenwood: Join Sugarloaf Ridge State Park docent Dana Glei for a 2-mile hike that focuses on how to spot woodpeckers. During the hike, you’ll see acorn woodpeckers, but you might also spot northern flickers, pileated woodpeckers, Nuttall’s woodpeckers, downy woodpeckers, hairy woodpeckers and red-breasted sapsuckers. Tickets: $10 for adults; $5 for students, youth (12- to 17-year-olds) and Sugarloaf members and volunteers. Free for children under 12. Parking fees apply. The hike is part of the park’s avian series, which focuses on a specific family of birds and teaches attendees how to identify them by sight, sound, flight pattern and behavior. 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the White Barn. Get tickets at bit.ly/3E59bJD.

Nov. 19

Kenwood: Bask in the peace of the forest with a therapy known as shinrin-yoku, a Japanese practice meant to calm and restore through a quality of presence and heightened sensory awareness. These forest-bathing walks are led by certified Association of Nature and Forest Therapy practitioners. Tickets: $20; free with a 2022 ParkRx from a Sonoma County medical provider. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3t5yW6A.

Nov. 20

Glen Ellen: This year marks the 106th anniversary of Jack London’s death. Jack London State Historic Park will pay tribute to the legendary American writer with a memorial event led by park historian Lou Leal and music by songwriter and vocalist Jeff Falconer. The event is free and open to the public; $10 parking fee per vehicle applies. Starts at 10:30 a.m. Meet at the House of Happy Walls Museum to start the half-mile walk to London’s grave site. A golf cart will be available for those who need assistance. Jack London Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Get more information at bit.ly/3Tc8fYu.

Kenwood: Learn more about the Wappo Native American tribe during a family-friendly walk led by Desi Harp, member of the Mishewal-Wappo tribe, at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Harp will lead the hike along the park’s Meadow Trail and talk about the cultural history of the Wappo. The event is planned around a primarily Latino audience. Tickets: $5 for adults, free for children. Registration is required. Parking is free for event attendees. For questions, email senderos@sonomaecologycenter.org. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the White Barn parking lot. Get tickets at bit.ly/3zPiz1G.

