Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Nov. 14- Nov. 23, 2021

Nov. 14

Santa Rosa: Get ready to laugh. Start off your Sunday morning with picturesque Sonoma County views in this Hiking for Health and Hilarity walk. Hike leaders will entertain with seasonal jokes and puns on this 4-mile hike with inclines. For seasoned hikers or those looking for a challenge. 9 - 11 a.m. Parking is $7 or free for parks members. Meet at the Kawana Terrace entrance at Taylor Mountain Regional Park, 2080 Kawana Terrace. bit.ly/3n3bTXS

Glen Ellen: Last day for free admission for veterans and active military at Jack London State Historic Park. Admission, regularly $10, covers one vehicle of guests (up to nine people) for the day. Park hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 2400 London Ranch Road. jacklondonpark.com

Gualala: Learn about the geological history of the Sonoma County coast and the plate tectonics at work beneath the surface in a level, 2-mile guided walk along the bluffs at Gualala Point Regional Park. Hikers will see sandstone formations and 90-million-year-old rocks that were once connected to the Monterey coastline. 10 - 11:30 a.m. Parking $7 or free for Regional Parks members. Meet at the visitors center, Gualala Point Regional Park Bluff Top Coastal Access Trail, 42401 Highway 1, Gualala. bit.ly/3wAhKqx

Nov. 18

Santa Rosa: Premiere of “Rising from the Ashes,” a documentary by Pepperwood Preserve volunteer, photographer and filmmaker, Ian Nelson. The film tells the story of Pepperwood’s response to and recovery from both the Tubbs and Kincade Fires. Starts at 5:30 p.m.; film begins at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited. For more information, visit bit.ly/3qqc2qr.

Nov. 20

Glen Ellen: This day marks the 105th anniversary of Jack London’s death. Join a park historian and singer-songwriter for a memorial honoring the American novelist. Meet at the House of Happy Walls museum on the left as you enter the park to start the walk to London’s grave site. Free, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/30aQUd6.

Santa Rosa: Ever wanted to make your own lip balm or herbal salve? Learn how to make the herb-infused oils that form the basis of bath oil, hand cream and balms with a local herbalist. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. $45 per person, $40 for Friends of Pepperwood. Age 12 and up are welcome. Meet at the Dwight Center, Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve. Register at bit.ly/3bZy9LP.

