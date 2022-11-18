Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Nov. 20-29

Nov. 20

Glen Ellen: This year marks the 106th anniversary of Jack London’s death. Jack London State Historic Park will pay tribute to the legendary American writer with a memorial event led by park historian Lou Leal and music by songwriter and vocalist Jeff Falconer. The event is free and open to the public; $10 parking fee per vehicle applies. Starts at 10:30 a.m. Meet at the House of Happy Walls Museum to start the half-mile walk to London’s grave site. A golf cart will be available for those who need assistance. Jack London Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Find more information at bit.ly/3EE49Ey.

Nov. 25

Kenwood: Look up at the starry sky through the telescopes at Robert Ferguson Observatory and learn about the stars and planets. Attendees must have a ticket, as the observatory is limited to 40 visitors in line with Sonoma County health orders. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative rapid test result from within 48 hours before the event are also required. Tickets: adults $10; seniors and students $5; free children under 12. Parking fee of $10 per vehicle applies. 7 to 10 p.m., Robert Ferguson Observatory, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3UORjJi.

Nov. 26

Kenwood: Go on a two-mile walk with local fungi expert George Riner to learn about this type of flora. Fungi are masters of opportunity. Even after a fire, the spores are in the air and find an environment where the local fungal species have been reduced. Attendees can expect to walk over moderate and possibly muddy terrain. Bring a reusable drink container so kids can enjoy hot cocoa after the walk. Tickets: $15 for adults; $7.50 for youth (12 to 17 years old), students, Sugarloaf members and Sugarloaf volunteers; free for children under 12. 10 a.m. to noon. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet outside the visitor center 10 minutes before the event start time. Get tickets at bit.ly/3GlSLOT.

Kenwood: Join docent Jim Sickles for a geology hike to learn about the geological formations that give Sugarloaf Ridge State Park its name, how soil composition helps native flora thrive and history of the area. Tickets: $15 for adults; $7.50 for youth (12 to 17 years old), students, Sugarloaf members and Sugarloaf volunteers; and free for children under 12. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Meet at the Visitor Center. Get tickets at bit.ly/3UFBhRG.

