Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Nov. 22-28, 2020

Nov. 23

Santa Rosa: The Sonoma Ecology Center will host a workshop for property owners to help them contain toxic runoff on their property following wildfire damage. Residents of the Mark West watershed are invited to pick up free wattles and stakes at the staging area located at 5240 St. Helena Road. Staff and community members will provide instructions on how to correctly install wattles to ensure they are effective in preventing toxic ash and debris from being washed into waterways. Masks are required and everyone must maintain a safe 6-foot distance. 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/2UF0E8W

Nov. 27

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park presents a peaceful family hike through the woods. This 2-mile hike is for all ages and has a 400-foot elevation gain. Attendees will learn about the park and its plants, animals and history. Free event but parking fees apply. This hike is limited to 12 attendees, RSVPs are required. 10 a.m. - noon. To register or for more information, visit bit.ly/38WCuin

Ongoing:

Glen Ellen: Tracy Salcedo of Glen Ellen has won a 2020 National Outdoor Book Award for her outdoor adventure guidebook, “Hiking Lassen Volcanic National Park: A Guide to the Park’s Greatest Hiking Adventures.” This guide covers the best of Northern California’s Lassen National Park and has descriptions of 59 hikes through the park. Salcedo includes campsite information, the human history of the park and more. Her book is available through Copperfield’s Books and Amazon. Visit bit.ly/32X3ESw