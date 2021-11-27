Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Nov. 28 -Dec. 7

Nov. 28

Petaluma: Although Bill Myers and Dave Chalk have retired from their popular Bill and Dave group hikes, the hikes continue. Join a hike to the Three Bridges Vista Point and enjoy views of San Pablo Bay, the Bay bridges and the San Francisco skyline. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., rain or shine. Tolay Lake Regional Park, 5869 Cannon Lane. For more information, visit bit.ly/3HwN0vN.

Glen Ellen: Get ready for hiking, scientific learning, sensory activities and mindful meditation. Discover the energy of the forest with a walk to an ancient redwood — the 2,000-year-old Giant of Sonoma Mountain. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets: $10 (parking fee applies). Space is limited to 12. Reservations are required. Meet in the ranch’s parking lot on the right. Jack London Ranch Road. 2400 London Ranch Road. Register at bit.ly/3x82YaS.

Dec. 4

Santa Rosa: Want to kick butt during fitness obstacle courses? Join others at Spring Lake to exercise and learn new fitness skills. Registration is required. The event is free. Parking is $7 or free for park members. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. 9-10:30 a.m. Register at bit.ly/3qUpcMB.

Sebastopol: Learn about the unique life history of the round, leafy masses we call mistletoe, whether it’s a weed, if it kills trees and why people kiss under it, in a 1- to 3-mile walk (depending on ground conditions). Meet at the Peace Garden. 10 a.m. to noon. The event is free. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/3DFyTlz.

Windsor: Learn about Sonoma County’s ugliest animals and their significance in our ecosystem in this group hike. Find out what it takes to be No. 1 on the Ugliest Animal Countdown. Parking is $7 or free for park members. 10 a.m. to noon. Foothill Regional Park, 1351 Arata Lane. For more information, visit bit.ly/3DGNE7J.

Healdsburg: Come for a self-guided hike, holiday wreath making and warm cider with LandPaths. The event is open-house style. Join between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Must register for this event. Healsdburg Ridge Open Space Preserve, Arabian Way. Register at bit.ly/3l37ZNa.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.