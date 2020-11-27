Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Nov. 29- Dec. 5, 2020

Nov. 29

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park offers a group hike to examine the areas of the park affected by the Glass fire. The hike will give attendees a great opportunity to see how fires behave. Biologist Dan Levitis will be along for the hike and will explain how Sonoma Ecology Center scientists are studying the fire. Masks are required. Registration also is required, and the hike is limited to 12 attendees. $10 per participant, plus parking fees. 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/33tDFCL

Dec. 3

Online: The Laguna Foundation, Sonoma RCD and Sonoma Ag + Open Space are hosting a panel discussion focusing on the role of working lands, family farming and critical connections to the natural lands in the Laguna de Santa Rosa. The event is free and will be shown through Zoom. Registration is required. 5 - 6:15 p.m. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/33d2Ucb

Online: On Thursdays, Sonoma County Regional Parks hosts free 15-minute conversations on area parks, nature and local history, along with live question-and-answer sessions, on Facebook Live. This week’s session will focus on riverfront history. 2:30 - 2:45 p.m. For more information visit their Facebook page, bit.ly/3lYUTPm

Online: Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition presents “Bicycle Route Planning and Great Sonoma County Family Rides.” This class focuses on safe locations to ride with children, useful mapping tips, how to plan out your route and more. The class is free, but pre-registration is required. The class will be held virtually. 3 - 4 p.m. For more information, bit.ly/3frl3b0

Dec. 5

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is hosting a bilingual leisurely walk around the park to learn how Sonoma Ecology Center scientists are studying fire, animals and other aspects of the park. This free event is created primarily for a Spanish-speaking audience. Event is limited to 12 attendees. Parking fees may apply. Masks are required. 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/397NR7q