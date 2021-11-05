Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Nov. 7-16

Sebastopol: Help protect Ragle Ranch’s trees at this volunteer event. Volunteers will help spread mulch under the oak trees to reduce soil compaction. Tools, materials, gloves, drinks and snacks will be provided. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Event is free. Meet in the parking lot for a short safety talk. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road. Registration is required. Register at bit.ly/3bxr2Ko

Nov. 11

Santa Rosa: Veterans are invited for a 2- to 3-mile hike, with a hot cup of coffee, on Veterans Day to reflect and enjoy majestic vistas. Registration is required. 9 a.m. to noon. North Sonoma Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve, 5297 Sonoma Mountain Road. Register at bit.ly/3BA25bU

Nov. 13

Glen Ellen: Explore sensory activities, a mindful meditation and a revitalizing hike to the ancient redwood, a 2,000-year-old giant on Sonoma Mountain. The moderate, 4-mile hike will be over uneven and rocky terrain. Reservations are required. The event is limited to 12 people. Meet in the ranch parking lot. 9:30 a.m. to noon. Tickets: $10; parking fees apply. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3GHGd1R

Santa Rosa: Learn about local Indigenous food and cooking traditions at Pepperwood Preserve. Clint McKay, Pepperwood’s Indigenous education coordinator, will discuss Indigenous culinary practices and locally grown fall foods with a focus on the California bay laurel, a plant used for seasoning in cooking. 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 12 and older. Tickets: $45 per person, $40 for Friends of Pepperwood. Meet at the Dwight Center. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve. Get tickets at bit.ly/3ECEEjX

