Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Nov. 8-14, 2020

Nov. 11

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park is hosting a 2-mile hike through the woods. Hikers will learn about the park, its plants and its history. 10 a.m. to noon, free, but parking fees do apply. The hike is limited to 12 attendees, and registration is required. To learn more or to register, visit bit.ly/2TUDriQ

Nov. 12

Kenwood: Sugarloaf Ridge State Park needs help with trail restoration after the Glass fire burned through the majority of the park. Help needed includes bridge and step construction and sign installation. Volunteers will need to carry materials, lift objects and hike. Long pants and sturdy shoes are encouraged. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Tools, food and beverages will be provided. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., free. For more information, visit bit.ly/32jrfN7

Online: Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition presents a virtual session on helpful tips for bicycling with the whole family. This class focuses on safe locations to ride with children, useful mapping tips, how to plan out your route and more. The class is free, but pre-registration is required. 3 - 4 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/2I4lFXW

Nov. 13

Online: Sonoma County Regional Parks presents Wild Words Book Club. The book club, which reads nature- and animal-themed books, meets virtually once a month to discuss their readings. This month’s book is “Half Broke” by Ginger Gaffney. 3-4 p.m. To register, visit bit.ly/3p7UQD0

Nov. 14

Online: Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition presents a discussion on basic bike maintenance. The virtual event will cover the basics of keeping up with the maintenance of a bike, including the brakes, chains and tires. This will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with a local bicycle mechanic. The event is free. Registration is required. For more information, visit bit.ly/362cSh6