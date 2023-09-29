Oct. 5

Santa Rosa: Explore the Sonoma County landscape through the perspective of Native people. Clint McKay, Indigenous education coordinator for Pepperwood Preserve, will lead a group hike at the preserve, which sits within the traditional homeland of the Wappo people. McKay, a Wappo spiritual leader and expert traditional basket weaver, will share his knowledge of the local flora, fauna and natural phenomena encountered along the moderate hike of 1 to 3 miles. 4:45-7:15 p.m. Cost is $35 per person; get tickets at tinyurl.com/yten8xpx. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road.

Oct. 6

Glen Ellen: Plant galls are some of nature’s most unusual — some would even say creepy — creations. Join a group hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park to look for this unusual relationship between plants, animals and insects. You might see formations like an oak apple gall or even a witch’s hat. The hike will be led by naturalist Carolyn Greene, a longtime field biologist who has conducted wildlife and restoration research at local, state and national parks. 9:30-11 a.m. $10 per person, plus $10 per vehicle for parking. Reservations required, at jacklondonpark.com/events/fall-for-galls. 2400 London Ranch Road.

Oct. 7

Santa Rosa: Join a group hike at Laguna de Santa Rosa to see a variety of birds that make their homes here in fall and winter. The hike along the mostly flat trail will cross open oak savannah, grasslands, riparian woodlands, marshes and perhaps a pond if time allows. All levels of birding experience are welcome, and hike leaders will discuss how to use binoculars, locate birds and identify them. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Free, though pre-registration is required, at tinyurl.com/y8r28htb. Location: Laguna de Santa Rosa Trail, 6303 Highway 12; meet at the trailhead parking lot on Highway 12.

Ongoing

Sonoma County: The 45th annual Rich Stallcup Memorial Bird-A-Thon began Sept. 15 and continues to Oct. 15. The monthlong effort raises funds for Point Blue, a Petaluma nonprofit that advances conservation of birds, other wildlife and ecosystems through science, partnerships and outreach.

During the 2023 Bird-A-Thon, bird watchers and nature enthusiasts will station themselves in any location they choose and dedicate a 24-hour period to counting as many bird species as they can. However, participants don’t need to spend a full day counting species. Even an hour or half a day will help, according to Melissa Pitkin of Point Blue.

Participants can be sponsored teams or individuals. Bird-A-Thon supporters of $50 or more will receive Point Blue membership benefits including a subscription to the organization’s quarterly magazine and invitations to science presentations, plus bird and nature walks led by expert ecologists and educators. For more information and to sign up, go to pointblue.org/birdathon.