Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Oct.10-19, 2021

Santa Rosa: Learn how to train your four-legged hiking partner at Spring Lake Regional Park. Bring hiking shoes and lots of doggie treats. Dogs of all ages are welcome for this 2- to 3-mile hike. Parking $7 or free for Regional Parks members. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/3l9aCNS or email Alexis Puerto-Holmes at Alexis.PuertoHolmes@sonoma-county.org.

Glen Ellen: Explore the history of the heritage trees Jack London planted more than 100 years ago in and around his Beauty Ranch and Wolf House. Visitors also will learn more about bamboo, walnut, almond, pomegranate, olive, palm, mulberry, persimmon, apple, pear, prune, elderberry, western red cedar and eucalyptus. 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets: $10. Admission is free for park members. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road. Get tickets. bit.ly/3FaypF4

Oct. 17

Bodega Bay: Ever wonder how many different types of sea urchins live along the Sonoma coastline? Learn about the diversity of the rocky shoreline in this hands-on presentation while gazing at the Pacific Ocean from the Doran Beach amphitheater. Space is limited. Registration is required for each session. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. 11 a.m. to noon. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road. Register here: bit.ly/3l9F8XR

Oct. 19

Kenwood: Trek up to the viewpoint on Vista trail to see the sun set over the Sonoma Valley and moon rise over the Mayacamas. The hike is a moderate-strenuous 4-mile hike with 700 feet of elevation gain. Bring water, snacks and extra layers for the evening. Tickets: $10 for adults and $5 for minors. 5:15 - 7:30 p.m., Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets. bit.ly/3l5r1Tr

