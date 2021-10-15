Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Oct. 17-26, 2021

Cloverdale: Learn about different habitats on an accessible group nature hike for all abilities and ages. Bring a dish to share for the potluck lunch. Registration is required. Noon to 2 p.m. The event is free, plus $7 for parking or free for regional parks members. For more information, email Kristina Stanton at Kristina.Stanton@sonoma-county.org. Cloverdale River Park, 31820 McCray Road. Register at bit.ly/3mGp9ju

Oct. 23

Windsor: Volunteers are needed to help clean up Foothill Regional Park from the damage it sustained in the 2019 Kincaid fire, which burned through 95 percent of the park. Volunteers will work on park trails, cutting and removing debris and spreading gravel. Tools, materials, gloves, drinks and snacks will be provided. 9 a.m. to noon, free. Meet in the parking lot off Arata Lane for check-in and a short safety talk. Registration is required. Register at bit.ly/2YLV49W. For more information, email John Ryan at John.Ryan@sonoma-county.org. 1351 Arata Lane.

Oct. 24

Santa Rosa: Explore the autumn landscape and the traditional homeland of the Wappo people through a Native American perspective. Indigenous education coordinator Clint McKay will lead a slow-pace 1- to 3-mile hike through the Pepperwood Preserve, sharing his ecological knowledge about the natural cycles of the season. Tickets: $35 per person. Meet at the Dwight Center. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3v3HXNw

Kenwood: Feel the restorative benefits of shinrin-yoku, also known as forest bathing. Learn the techniques of this Japanese practice to reduce stress and improve health. Tickets: $20. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3oXSusr

