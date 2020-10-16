Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Oct. 18-24, 2020

Oct. 21

Sonoma: Every Wednesday afternoon through October, the Sonoma Ecology Center and its teen EnviroAmbassadors will host an Environmental Discovery Day for kids at Montini Open Space Preserve. Children who participate will be split into two groups, the first group from 1:30-3 p.m. and the second from 3:15-4:45 p.m. Each group will participate in a walk of about 2 miles through oak woodlands. Meet at the Field of Dreams parking lot entrance to Montini. Bring face masks, personal hand sanitizer and water. Chaperones required for children 12 and younger. Group sizes are limited to maintain social distancing. The event is free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, visit sec.simpletix.com/e/59173 or email Tony Passantino at Tony@sonomaecologycenter.org

Oct. 22

Online: Each Thursday this fall, Sonoma County Regional Parks will host a quick 15-minute conversation about our local parks, nature and local history, followed by a live question-and-answer session, on Facebook Live. This week’s talk will be about the geology of the coast. 2:30-2:45 p.m. To view, visit Sonoma County Regional Parks Facebook page at bit.ly/3nPzw4h

Oct. 24

Sonoma: Every Saturday, Sonoma Garden Park presents a Harvest Market from 9 a.m. to noon. Locally grown fresh produce, flowers, herbs, honey and more are available. Those attending must comply with the social distancing rules, and masks are required. For more information, visit bit.ly/3dtjkkM. Sonoma Garden Park, 19996 7th St. East.

Online: Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition presents “Bicycling Street Skills for Parents: Ride in the Road Confidently with Kids!” This class focuses on road riding and covers proper positioning in the roadway, the best way to navigate intersections, defensive riding and more. The class is free, but pre-registration is required. The class will be held virtually. 2-3 p.m. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/2H4LWVi, contact Tina Panza at tinap@bikesonoma.org or call 707-799-3911.