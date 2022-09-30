Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Oct. 2-11, 2022

Oct. 2

Monte Rio: Go on a 6-mile guided hike up the north side of Pole Mountain and through the forest of the Little Black Mountain Preserve to reach the 2,204-foot summit for stunning views of the Sonoma Coast. This is a round-trip hike with a 1,000-foot elevation gain. Prepare to drive up a mountainous dirt road in your own vehicle or in the Sonoma Land Trust van with a mask on. Attendees are free to take their masks off while hiking. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet at Monte Rio Beach parking lot, 20488 Highway 116. Register at bit.ly/3DWoxAS.

Oct. 8

Petaluma: Get your heart pumping with a group exercise session at Helen Putnam Regional Park. Hike on a trail, stop along the way to stretch and work out and finish with a cool-down routine. Bring a resistance band, a towel or yoga mat if you want to work out on the ground and plenty of water. $20 per session for Sonoma County residents or $22 for non-residents; parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Registration required. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Helen Putnam Regional Park, 411 Chileno Valley Road. Meet at Chileno Valley Road parking lot. Go to bit.ly/3fjbWNR to register.

Kenwood: Explore Sugarloaf Ridge State Park after dark on a full-moon hike. Two hikes are scheduled: a moderate-to-strenuous 4.5-mile hike starting at the White Barn and heading up Vista Trail; and a strenuous 6.5-mile hike from the White Barn to Bald Mountain. Bring water, snacks and extra clothing layers for the evening. Meet at the White Barn parking lot at least 15 minutes before the start of each hike. The Bald Mountain hike is from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Vista Trail hike is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 18. Parking fees apply. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3CdZbgA.

Santa Rosa: In honor of the five-year anniversary of the Tubbs Fire, see the film “Embers of Awakening: From Firestorms to Climate Health,” an exploration of how fire is changing the way we live. The film includes personal stories of damage and recovery in Sonoma County and ideas on how we can make changes to support a healthy climate. After the film, listen to a short panel discussion with director and producer Phyliss Rosenfeld, Pepperwood President and CEO Lisa Micheli, Pepperwood Preserve Manager Michael Gillogly and Pepperwood Indigenous Education Coordinator Clint McKay. Arrive at 6:30 p.m. for socializing and beverages. Film begins at 7 p.m. Meet at Conte Court at Dwight Center for Conservation Science, Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road. Register at bit.ly/3SAv2x7.

Santa Rosa: Go on a moderate-to-strenuous 3- to 4-mile hike through Pepperwood Preserve’s forests and grasslands to learn about animals, plants, natural history and the ecological stewardship of the 3,200-acre preserve. The hike is over hilly terrain and uneven surfaces. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For additional information and questions, email Education Program Coordinator Holland Gistelli at hgistelli@pepperwoodpreserve.org. Ages 10 and up are welcome. Meet at the Dwight Center, Pepperwood Preserve, 2130 Pepperwood Preserve. More information at bit.ly/3fmCfSZ.

