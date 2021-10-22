Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Oct. 24-Nov. 3

Santa Rosa: Learn about the creepy crawlers that wander Spring Lake Regional Park during this spooky kayak outing. Join this late-afternoon paddle while learning about nighttime critters. For ages 8 and older. 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Repeats on Saturday, Oct. 30. Tickets: $25 per person for county residents, $27 for non-residents. Registration is required. Parking is $7 or free for Regional Parks members. Register at bit.ly/3nbbNfn. Spring Lake Regional Park, 393 Violetti Road.

Oct. 30

Santa Rosa: Create a Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) art project to celebrate this Mexican holiday which honors loved ones who we’ve lost. Supplies are included. The event is free. 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Meet at the gazebo. Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave. For more information visit bit.ly/3BZD4Yr.

Oct. 31

Sonoma: Create altars, autumn art and science projects in a garden to celebrate Día de los Muertos and fall. Bring special objects and items to honor loved ones. Event is free. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sonoma Garden Park, 19996 Seventh St. E. For more information visit bit.ly/3nbmCOx.

Nov. 3

Santa Rosa: Want to learn more about greenbelts, a land-use designation employed to retain green spaces near urban areas? Hear from experts about the importance of greenbelts for the Laguna de Santa Rosa watershed in this online panel discussion with experts from the Laguna Foundation, Greenbelt Alliance and Ag + Open Space. 5 - 6:30 p.m. The event is free. Registration is required. For more information visit bit.ly/3G5r89U.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.